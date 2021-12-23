ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Welty Home residents celebrate the holidays

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-A group of Welty Home residents are spreading Holiday spirit in a special way.

15 of their residents went into the spotlight today with a Christmas show. It’s their 5th annual.

And as always, they performed Christmas classics, like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let It Snow”. They even shared some jokes.

They spent the last 8 weeks rehearsing for this.

The performance was live streamed, so you can watch it yourself on the Welty Home for Aged Facebook page.

WTRF- 7News

Rachel’s on 16th hosts 3rd annual Christmas Dinner

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This time of year you don’t have to go far to see why Wheeling is known as the Friendly City. Rachel’s on 16th here in downtown Wheeling spent this Christmas Eve spreading the holiday cheer with their third annual Christmas-Christmas Eve dinner. They also do these free events on Thanksgiving […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

