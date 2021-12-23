Welty Home residents celebrate the holidays

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-A group of Welty Home residents are spreading Holiday spirit in a special way.

15 of their residents went into the spotlight today with a Christmas show. It’s their 5th annual.

And as always, they performed Christmas classics, like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let It Snow”. They even shared some jokes.

They spent the last 8 weeks rehearsing for this.

The performance was live streamed, so you can watch it yourself on the Welty Home for Aged Facebook page.

