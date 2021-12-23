ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and More Celebrities Mourn Literary Icon Joan Didion

By Stephen Garner
 3 days ago
Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and Emma Roberts are among the celebrities taking to social media on Thursday to honor the life of literary icon Joan Didion.

Didion, the author, journalist, and style icon died on Thursday at 87.

As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force. She was best known for chronicling the 1960s counterculture in her groundbreaking book of essays, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.”

She won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction for her best-selling memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking.” And, in 2012, she was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama, who described her as one of the “sharpest and most respected observers of American politics and culture.”

Didion even took a stab at modeling, starring in fashion advertisements for Gap in 1989 and teamed up with then Celine creative director Phoebe Philo for an unexpected appearance in the house’s spring 2015 campaign .

Actress Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Didion: “A brilliant author who changed the art of writing. Thank you #JoanDidion for sharing your stories and work with the world. My prayers go out to all who knew and loved her.”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” star Jessica Chastain shared the same sentiment, writing on Twitter: “Seizing the moment & celebrating Joan Didion today.”

Also on Twitter, “Pose” star Sandra Bernhard shared: “The brilliant iconoclast #joandidion who captured the California scene better than any writer has passed enigmatic tough & tender there will never be another one like her so we pause to honor her legacy.”

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter said: “America has lost one of its greatest storytellers today. We will miss you, Joan Didion.”

And, “The Real” host Loni Love added: “Rest well Joan Didion .. you could make anything interesting!!!”

Journalist Maria Shriver also chimed in on Twitter, writing: “Joan Didion was a legend. She wrote her mind and heart out, & we all benefited. As a journalist, a writer, a woman, a Californian — she was a tremendous influence on me in every respect. May she rest in peace, & may her writings keep us alive and aware.”

And, actress Emma Roberts sums her feelings up with this short statement on her Instagram Stories: “I love you Joan.”

