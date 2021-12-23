ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons Injury Update: 3 Starters Miss Practice

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons got defensive lineman Marlon Davidson back to practice from illness on Wednesday. Davidson is a key reserve who started Atlanta's win against the New Orleans Saints on November 11th. However, the Falcons were missing two starters on defense due to non-COVID related illness, a point head...

NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021. So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?. The three...
Falcons' Matt Ryan: ' Kyle (Pitts) played extremely well'

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 20-16 victory over the Lions on Sunday:. On playing well situationally and what it says about the team’s culture: “It’s a gritty group for sure. It hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout the year, but we’ve done a good job when we have had opportunities to win games where we’ve been in those one-score games. We’ve done a very good job. We made a mistake offensively there at the end, but our defense goes right out onto the field, doesn’t blink, and steps up and makes a pick when they need to. Great play by Foye [Oluokun]. But that’s what you’ve got to do to keep yourself in the mix when you’re in late-game situations. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done, and in those one-score games we’ve done a pretty good job throughout the year.”
Oluokun's last-minute pick saves Falcons' win over Lions

ATLANTA (AP) — A last-minute interception by Foye Oluokun showed again the Atlanta Falcons are learning to win close games. Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes.
Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
