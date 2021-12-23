ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Selfridges sold to Thai and Austrian alliance in $5 bln deal

By Matthias Inverardi
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myEUM_0dUrbGGG00

DUESSELDORF, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Luxury British store chain Selfridges is being sold to a Thai retailer and an Austrian property company in a deal that a source close to the matter said was worth around 4 billion pounds ($5.37 billion).

Thailand's Central Group and Austrian real estate company Signa Group, which already jointly own major department stores across Europe, said on Thursday they had struck a deal for the chain best known for its Oxford Street store in London.

The Canadian wing of the billionaire Weston family bought Selfridges for nearly 600 million pounds in 2003.

Central Group, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family, and Austrian investor Rene Benko's Signa together own department stores in Germany, Italy, Denmark and Switzerland.

Founded in 1908, the Selfridges Group employs 10,000 people and owns 25 stores worldwide, including in major cities in England, Ireland, the Netherlands and Canada.

Signa and Central will take over 18 of the 25 stores and hope to build a luxury hotel alongside the Oxford Street flagship, the source said, adding that seven department stores in Canada were not part of the package.

With Selfridges, they hope to build a luxury department store empire, complemented by an online business.

The source said they plan to increase sales to 8 billion euros ($9.1 billion) by 2024 - including more than 1 billion online - from around 5 billion now.

The conglomerate will be managed from a holding company in London, with the potential for an eventual stock exchange listing, although local management of the stores in other countries will remain, the source said.

Central opened its first department store in 1956, growing to become Thailand's largest mall owner with about 2,400 retail stores. It has an e-commerce joint venture with China's JD.com (9618.HK) and stakes in Southeast Asia ride-hailer Grab Holdings .

Central has been present in Europe since 2011 when it bought the upmarket Italian department store chain La Rinascente SpA for 205 million euros. In 2013, it also acquired Illum, Denmark’s oldest department store.

In 2015, Central bought a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from Signa. Central and Signa last year together bought Swiss luxury store Globus and other assets for more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion).

Central and Signa have also teamed up with Japanese retail giant Aeon Co to develop an e-commerce platform for one of the fastest growing online sports retail markets in the world.

Benko made a name for himself as a property investor. He bought the iconic Chrysler Building in New York City in partnership with property firm RFR Holding LLC for about $150 million in 2019.

($1 = 0.9202 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by Hans Seidenstucker and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Omicron worries drag Thai baht lower, Malaysia stocks up 1%

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Thai baht weakened on Monday as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant dimmed tourism prospects and stoked worries of a slowdown in economic recovery, while a rally in glove makers helped Malaysian equities jump 1%. Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in Japan and China,...
MARKETS
pymnts

UK Retail Foot Traffic Down 45% from 2019 Boxing Day

The high infection rates from the COVID Omicron variant have had a dampening effect on the U.K. shopping scene around Christmas weekend, a report from Financial Times said. The report said footfall was down 45% as compared with Boxing Day 2019, per data from Springboard. In Central London, the data...
RETAIL
Reuters

Japan's Nov retail sales rise but Omicron risks loom

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the month, which have encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services. To support the economy, Japan's parliament last week passed a $317 billion extra budget that includes...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfridges#Austrian#Spa#Italy#Thai#Duesseldorf#British#Central Group#Signa Group#Canadian#The Selfridges Group#Oxford Street
The Independent

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate group Signa said Friday they plan to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy Illum in Denmark, Switzerland’s Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany.Selfridges was founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge and is controlled by the billionaire Weston family of Canada. The group owns 18 department stores including a historic property in London’s Oxford Street shopping district. Central is the retail flagship of the Thai billionaire Chirathivat...
RETAIL
d1softballnews.com

Gb: Austro-Thai consortium buys Selfridges department store – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 24 – The historic British chain of luxury department stores Selfridges, which has 25 locations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland and Canada, was purchased for the sum of 4 billion pounds (4.73 billion euros) by an Austro-Thai consortium. The buyers – according to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Covid travel restrictions to remain in place until end of January at least, industry insiders warn, after thousands of holidays for Brits are axed including cruises and Austrian skiing trips

Tests for Covid and isolation rules for travellers will stay in place until at least the end of January, according to aviation sources. Such a move would add to the woes of an already beleaguered travel industry. Thousands of holidays for Britons during the festive period - including cruises and...
WORLD
The Independent

Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as boosters demanded from UK visitors

Austria has once again tightened its rules for UK travellers, after adding the country to its “virus variant list” (virusvariantgebiete) of high risk destinations.The rule change comes in from Christmas Day and will affect many British winter holidays, especially in the ski sector.The changes were announced after an emergency Covid meeting of Austrian ministers on 22 December.It follows a nationwide lockdown sparked by a spike in new Covid cases, which ended on 20 December.The national lockdown began on Monday 22 November for all, and ended on 12 December for vaccinated people only. From 20 December, everyone was released from...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
WWD

Europe’s Most Frequented Shopping Streets

Click here to read the full article. SHOPPING INTEL: What are Europe’s most frequented shopping streets? BNP Paribas Real Estate and retail market research company Locatus revealed the winners in their recent study of 34 metropolises. Among the European capitals’ mass-market shopping arteries, London’s Oxford Street takes the gold with 72,700 people daily. Madrid’s Gran Via is next, with 60,800, followed by London’s Regent Street, considered a “mixed” street — with mass to luxury stores, with 56,900. Then comes Milan’s Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, with 54,600, and Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées, also “mixed,” with 45,500.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron: Belgium to Shut Cinemas, Following Denmark and Netherlands

Belgium has become the latest European country to shut down cinemas, as well as concert halls and other entertainment venues, in an effort to stop the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Belgium government on Wednesday said it would close all movie theaters starting this weekend. Other measures, including banning sports fans from stadiums and tightening capacity restrictions for shops, are intended to prevent a new wave of omicron infections from swapping the country’s over-burdened health system. Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo did not rule out stricter restrictions should COVID-19 cases rise in the coming days. Last...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Holcim to buy U.S. Malarkey Roofing Products in $1.35 bln deal

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials company Holcim (HOLN.S) said on Thursday it was to buy residential roofing maker Malarkey Roofing Products in a deal valued at $1.35 billion to expand into the growing U.S. residential roofing market. Holcim said it expects the all-cash deal to generate annual...
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

Maersk makes "big bet" on Asia with $3.6 bln logistics deal

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) on Wednesday agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal that will add hundreds of warehouses in Asia and help it expand beyond its core ocean freight business. The deal is one of the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Flutter takes bet on Italian market with £1.62bn deal to buy Sisal

Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has bought Milan-based online gaming group Sisal for £1.62 billion as it looks to take pole position in the Italian market.Flutter’s acquisition of Sisal from buyout firm CVC Capital Partners will add to its existing presence in Italy through PokerStars and Betfair, giving it a combined online market share of 20%.It said it has been pursuing a deal to lead the Italian market “for some time”, further tapping into the country’s £16 billion gaming sector, which is the second largest regulated gambling market in Europe after the UK.Sisal is the top online gaming...
GAMBLING
thepaypers.com

US-based Truebill to be acquired in a USD 1.275 bln deal

US-based fintech Truebill has announced that it will be acquired in a billion-dollar deal, the company reported, according to technical.ly. Founded in 2015, Truebill created a personal finance app that uses artificial intelligence to track spending habits. The Maryland company was acquired by Detroit, Michigan-based Rocket Companies, which develops real estate, mortgage, and financial services technology, for USD 1.275 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close before the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italian luxury group Zegna to debut on Wall Street in $3 bln deal

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Zegna is set to go public in New York on Monday after completing a merger with a U.S. special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The initial market capitalisation of the combined group will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

MONETA shareholders back share issue for $1.2 bln Air Bank deal

PRAGUE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - MONETA Money Bank (MONET.PR) shareholders on Monday backed the Czech bank's proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.15 billion) acquisition of domestic peer Air Bank and a stock issue to pay for it, as MONETA seeks to build a bank that can compete with foreign lenders that dominate the Czech market.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Travel tech firm Mondee to go public in $1 bln SPAC deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. travel software maker Mondee Inc said on Monday it will go public in a merger with blank-check company ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHX.O), in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1 billion. The deal includes $241.5 million in cash held in trust by the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy