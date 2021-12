The Carolina Panthers endured a brutal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and their fans didn’t shy away from voicing their displeasure with the team. Sam Darnold was the recipient of a series of boos from the home crowd on Sunday after he replaced Cam Newton at quarterback, and head coach Matt Rhule has since come to his defense. Per Joe Person, Rhule said he was impressed with how Darnold responded to the fans’ criticism, and urged the fans to show “passion over apathy.”

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO