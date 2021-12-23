ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke from COVID list for Cowboys rematch

By Todd Brock - Yahoo! Sports
 3 days ago

Dallas held the Washington passer to an 11-of-25,...

On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
On3.com

Former NFL referee bashes missed call on Cowboys offensive lineman

Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay bashed a controversial missed call on the Cowboys first-quarter drive which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. The third-down conversion led to a first-and-goal play and helped give Dallas a 14-0 lead over the Washington Football Team.
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Announce Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating defensive backs Donovan Wilson and Maurice Canady from injured reserve. The team is also elevating safeties Kyron Brown and Darian Thompson to the active roster for their upcoming game. Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth...
Health
Public Health
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
