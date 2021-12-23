This is a time to also remember those spending the holiday alone

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The holidays are a time of joy and gathering with your loved ones. It can be very hard for some, especially for seniors.

This is also a time to remember those who may be spending the holiday alone.

“It’s a difficult time right now, but even if we didn’t have the pandemic the holidays are sometimes wonderful,” said Senior Life Midland RSVP Director Saul Herrera.

But it can also be a difficult and lonely time for some.

“Now, with the pandemic, they rarely get to see their family and luckily we are so blessed here with our Meals on Wheels program that they do receive a daily visit and a meal each day … so that does brighten up their lives,” said Herrera.

Herrera said after his mother passed away, it was important for him to know his 91-year-old father would get a meal every day. A man of very little words, Saul’s father, Cayetano Herrera said he appreciates the meals, but more importantly is proud of his son.

“Because seeing how he is a person who uses is a wheelchair …he works like any other man,” shared Saul’s father.

Herrera shared he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at just nine months. He said it’s a condition that affects the central nervous system, but there’s no stopping him from achieving his goals.

“”I work out and I go to the gym … I can do anything and everything that I set my mind to,” he said.

Now, he overseas almost 500 volunteers.

“Each volunteer has their own style, abilities, talents and their own available time,” Herrera said. “So, our program is very flexible, and it allows them where they want to go and when they want to do it.”

He also shared that even helping a neighbor mow their yard or picking up groceries is considered volunteering.

“So sometimes people don’t understand what the word volunteer means but it can come in a variety of ways,” Herrera said.

Cayetano Herrera shared a word of advice for those who know a senior.

“Try to be friends with them … that is helpful … because being alone in a house is very hard,” he said.

Herrera says they are in great need of volunteers, not just for the holidays, but year-round.

To learn more or if would like to volunteer, click here .

