ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

This is a time to also remember those spending the holiday alone

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOyBs_0dUrZMYM00

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The holidays are a time of joy and gathering with your loved ones. It can be very hard for some, especially for seniors.

This is also a time to remember those who may be spending the holiday alone.

“It’s a difficult time right now, but even if we didn’t have the pandemic the holidays are sometimes wonderful,” said Senior Life Midland RSVP Director Saul Herrera.

But it can also be a difficult and lonely time for some.

“Now, with the pandemic, they rarely get to see their family and luckily we are so blessed here with our Meals on Wheels program that they do receive a daily visit and a meal each day … so that does brighten up their lives,” said Herrera.

Herrera said after his mother passed away, it was important for him to know his 91-year-old father would get a meal every day. A man of very little words, Saul’s father, Cayetano Herrera said he appreciates the meals, but more importantly is proud of his son.

“Because seeing how he is a person who uses is a wheelchair …he works like any other man,” shared Saul’s father.

Herrera shared he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at just nine months. He said it’s a condition that affects the central nervous system, but there’s no stopping him from achieving his goals.

“”I work out and I go to the gym … I can do anything and everything that I set my mind to,” he said.

Now, he overseas almost 500 volunteers.

“Each volunteer has their own style, abilities, talents and their own available time,” Herrera said. “So, our program is very flexible, and it allows them where they want to go and when they want to do it.”

He also shared that even helping a neighbor mow their yard or picking up groceries is considered volunteering.

“So sometimes people don’t understand what the word volunteer means but it can come in a variety of ways,” Herrera said.

Cayetano Herrera shared a word of advice for those who know a senior.

“Try to be friends with them … that is helpful … because being alone in a house is very hard,” he said.

Herrera says they are in great need of volunteers, not just for the holidays, but year-round.

To learn more or if would like to volunteer, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Woman: Meet Carla Smith

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – From the break of dawn to the light of day Carla Smith is touching the lives of many Midlanders and Odessans, as a wife, mom and both First Lady and Administrative Assistant of True-Lite Christian Fellowship. Carla Smith is dedicated to change the lives of anyone through ministry. “I’ve had people […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

It’s the season of giving

MIDLAND, Texas–It’s the season of giving, and some Midlanders are going the extra mile this year as more good samaritans come out of the wood works to help out this holiday season. Seeing cheery and merry folks around town brings a smile to everyone’s face, and that joy is inspiring some in the tall city […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Helping loved ones avoid addiction relapses during the holidays

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Celebrating the holidays can be stressful for anyone who is recovering from addiction. Helping loved ones make it through the holidays safely is more important than ever before. Our Rob Tooke spoke with Adam Jablin, a certified transformation life coach and recovery mentor. “The first thing that comes to mind is […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa business spreading holiday cheer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Cactus House in Odessa is making the holidays a lot brighter for kids and families by hosting its Gift Giveaway. The music venue is giving away toy’s to anyone who needs one ahead of Christmas. The owner’s Brian Herrera and Daniel Price say that it feels good to give back to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Reuniting Families this Holiday Season

MIDLAND, Texas–Being surrounded by loved ones during the holidays is something that most look forward to, but for some, that is not always an option. The children in the care of Child Protective services are just looking to be home for the holidays. Child Protective Services may have one of the most emotionally challenging jobs, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tiny home project addresses homelessness

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A lot of dirt and rocks now, but 23 acres in southwest Midland will be transformed into a thriving community of tiny homes. These homes will be for people who are currently without a home. “We are at the construction site of The Field’s Edge, and we are building a permanent […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weather#Cerebral Palsy#Senior Life Midland#Wheels
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Robbyne Hocker Fuller

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) –  After meeting Robbyne Hocker Fuller you can’t help but be inspired by her confidence and courage as a trailblazer in the Midland African American community. “To have someone who’s been with you every step of the way, exuding leadership, vision and just heart in everything that they do, it is just […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shelters prepared for holiday pet adoption season

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Furry friends are as usual a popular Christmas gift and there are opportunities for West Texans to add to their family on Tuesday. Puppies and kittens are frequently on Christmas lists and local shelters are eager to pair them with loving homes. However, shelters have seen consistent cycles of families giving […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
ABC Big 2 News

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC Big 2 News

Gun safety over the holidays

ODESSA, Texas–The Odessa Police Department wants you to be mindful of your surroundings and the safety of others, especially during the holiday season. As many families begin to have loved ones joining them in their own home to celebrate the holidays, there are some extra precautions to take. There are some things homeowners can do […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Last minute holiday shopping underway at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re still looking for last minute Christmas gifts… It might be too late to order online. Grabbing a gift in person may be your best bet. Music City Mall has even extended its hours this week in anticipation for these last minute gift shoppers. For those who can’t get a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa pharmacy sees an uptick in vaccinations

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For the second year in a row, cases of Covid-19 are present in the state of Texas. Earlier this month, Texas saw its first case of the Omicron variant. Pharmacist Brian Meyer at Sunflower RX in Odessa told us that he’s seen an increase of people coming through his doors to […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Tips for limiting fire hazards during the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Holiday decorations might look beautiful on display but come with a lot of potential hazards for your families. Holiday hazards bring accidents that can ruin the season spirit. Everything can be gone in seconds.Your normal Christmas decorations can catch on fire if certain precautions are not taken. Midland Fire Marshall James […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy