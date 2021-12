Rescued ferret Rescued ferret (Westmoreland County Park Police)

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Three people were charged for abandoning pet ferrets in a Westmoreland County park.

Westmoreland County Park Police said one of the animals died after it was hit by a car. The other one was found alive, but malnourished. That animal is now doing well in foster care.

The suspects were charged with animal cruelty and neglect.

©2021 Cox Media Group