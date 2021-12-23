Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI wrestling, MDI Marathon

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A former college basketball player from Delaware County showed she still has game. Kathleen Fitzpatrick nailed a shot on the playground with nothing but net. Fitzpatrick is a third grade teacher in Washington, D.C. and she promised her students hot chocolate if she drained the basket. “I was shocked that it went in,” Fitzpatrick said. “I mean, I knew it was going to go in, but at the same time, I was just hoping because I had promised them hot chocolate so it had to go in.” “Ms. Fitz” grew up in Drexel Hill and she played college basketball at St. Joe’s and Rutgers.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO