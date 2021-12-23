Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI wrestling, MDI Marathon

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A former college basketball player from Delaware County showed she still has game. Kathleen Fitzpatrick nailed a shot on the playground with nothing but net.
Fitzpatrick is a third grade teacher in Washington, D.C. and she promised her students hot chocolate if she drained the basket.
“I was shocked that it went in,” Fitzpatrick said. “I mean, I knew it was going to go in, but at the same time, I was just hoping because I had promised them hot chocolate so it had to go in.”
“Ms. Fitz” grew up in Drexel Hill and she played college basketball at St. Joe’s and Rutgers.
