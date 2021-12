NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we prepare to enter a new year, New York City is starting the last week of 2021 with major efforts to fight off COVID-19 with new testing sites and vaccine mandates. There was some good news on Monday as New York state’s overall number of infections dropped for the second straight day. There were more than 26,000 cases on Sunday, compared to more than 36,000 on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, in New York City daily cases are still growing. There were more than 17,000 on Sunday, compared to more than 14,000 on Saturday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. FIND TESTING...

