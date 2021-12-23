ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a difference a day makes! Shoppers queue around the block for festive turkeys and last-minute Christmas gifts... after some positive news on Omicron variant

By Sean Poulter Consumer Affairs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Shoppers led a mad trolley dash for festive food and gifts yesterday after reports suggesting that Omicron may be a milder form of Covid.

The frenzy is expected to drive retail spending through November and December up to more than £90billion.

Massive queues formed outside supermarkets and specialist fresh food outlets, including butchers, greengrocers, fishmongers and cheese shops.

In central London there were crowds lining up to get into major stores including Lego and Apple.

December 23 is always the busiest day of the year for UK supermarkets, which faced a battle to re-stock shelves amid a rise in staff absence linked to Omicron.

Footfall in high streets and malls had fallen away in recents days against the background of grim warnings about the highly infectious new strain of Covid.

A British Retail Consortium spokesman said: 'Retailers are doing everything they can to ensure their customers can purchase the food and goods they want to celebrate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUION_0dUrYZkM00
Leicester Square: Shoppers led a mad trolley dash for festive food and gifts yesterday after reports suggesting that Omicron may be a milder form of Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xprtN_0dUrYZkM00
Hampshire: The frenzy is expected to drive retail spending through November and December up to more than £90billion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlLdm_0dUrYZkM00
Sussex: Massive queues formed outside supermarkets and specialist fresh food outlets, including butchers, greengrocers, fishmongers and cheese shops
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCUOE_0dUrYZkM00
Greater Manchester: December 23 is always the busiest day of the year for UK supermarkets, which faced a battle to re-stock shelves amid a rise in staff absence linked to Omicron
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tpcfu_0dUrYZkM00
Regent Street: In central London there were crowds lining up to get into major stores including Lego and Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6oxC_0dUrYZkM00
Central London: Footfall in high streets and malls had fallen away in recents days against the background of grim warnings about the highly infectious new strain of Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVFap_0dUrYZkM00
...and 24 hours earlier: A British Retail Consortium spokesman said: 'Retailers are doing everything they can to ensure their customers can purchase the food and goods they want to celebrate'

