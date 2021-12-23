ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rosneft approves new strategy as step towards 2050 net zero emissions

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 5 days ago

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday that its board has approved new strategy through to 2030 with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, earlier than President Vladimir Putin's deadline. Climate scientists have said the balance between the greenhouse gases...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Andrew Parry's BTC Mine AU To Help Australia Reach Its Net Zero Emissions Goals

In quite the dramatic personal transformation story, one of Australia's teenage delinquents is now helping the country reach its Net Zero Emission goals. Andrew Parry- former CEO of on Solar Australia and current owner, operator of BTC Mine Australia, has introduced new technologies into the soaring bitcoin mining industry with major energy re-uptake coefficients.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Humberside tries to clean up its act in race towards net zero

As sleet rolls in on an early December morning, the power station and oil refineries on the southside of the Humber in North Lincolnshire are hard at work. The 120-tonne turbines draw in natural gas from the national network to generate electricity for homes and businesses around the country, as well as for the refineries next door.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

bp welcomes Aker BP’s proposed acquisition of Lundin Energy’s oil and gas business

Aker BP today announced its proposed acquisition of the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy, through a statutory merger. This combination would create the largest exploration and production company focused exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Bernard Looney, bp chief executive said: “We welcome and support this proposed acquisition,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Igor Sechin
Aviation Week

Air New Zealand Issues Criteria For Zero-Emissions Aircraft Program

AUCKLAND—Air New Zealand has sent out a formal request for manufacturers to propose an aircraft or technology that would allow the carrier to meet its goal of introducing zero-emissions aircraft to its fleet. The carrier has previously stated its desire to eventually purchase such aircraft to... Subscription Required. Air...
WORLD
wateronline.com

Only 30% Of UK Businesses Have A Net Zero Strategy

Research by Veolia shows that less than a third of UK businesses have a strategy for reaching carbon neutrality, despite growing environmental concerns. Plus, 42% of UK businesses are feeling overwhelmed by the steps they need to take to reach this goal. The survey by YouGov on behalf of Veolia,...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Net-Zero Emissions Initiatives

'Kraft Heinz Co.,' one of the largest food manufacturers in the western hemisphere, has announced a new in-house commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It is important to note that this commitment is not limited to one section of the company, such as products or transportation. To this effect, Kraft Heinz will remodel each of its business elements including packaging, transportation, production, and energy usage, to be net-zero.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Ghg Emissions#Natural Gas#Bp#Ccs#Vostok#Archive
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

China oil demand to peak by 2030 on petrochemical use

China's oil consumption is expected to keep growing for a decade on robust chemical demand, reaching a peak of about 780 MMtpy by 2030, a research institute affiliated with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Sunday. Last year, the research group, called the CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

E Ink Announces Pledge To Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, pledged on December 23 to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040. E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. E Ink has a three phase plan to reach their commitment of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2040. In the first phases, E Ink aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 target by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
US News and World Report

How Venezuela Pulled Its Oil Production Out of a Tailspin

(Reuters) - Venezuela this year almost doubled its oil production from last year's decades-low as its state-owned company struck deals that let it pump and process more extra heavy crude into exportable grades. The surprising reversal began as state-run Petroleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, won help from small drilling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Climate crisis puts oil in the crosshairs, but dependence persists

The climate crisis has put the end of oil onto the agenda, but achieving that is a colossal task given the world economy's deep dependence on petroleum. - 'Dependent' - "We've known for several years that the end of crude oil ... is near," said Moez Ajmi, an energy specialist at professional services firm EY. "But is the world ready to live without oil?
ENVIRONMENT
pennbizreport.com

Kraft Heinz pledges net zero emissions by 2050

The Kraft Heinz Co. recently released its program designed to achieve the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operational footprint and entire global supply chain by 2050. The company also has set the goal of a 50 percent reduction by 2030. To achieve this goal, the company...
ENVIRONMENT
ArchDaily

Net-Zero Energy & Net-Zero Carbon: Design Strategies to Reach Performance Goals

Net-Zero Energy & Net-Zero Carbon: Design Strategies to Reach Performance Goals. As the effects of climate change intensify across the world, the AEC industry is shifting toward green building to effectively address the climate crisis. In 2020, members of The American Institute of Architects (AIA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution making environmental stewardship the organization’s top priority. Since then, steady progress has been achieved to develop a Climate Action Plan, evolve the Framework for Design Excellence, and increase participation in the 2030 Commitment. The building and construction sector is responsible for 36% of energy consumption, 38% of energy related carbon emissions, and 50% of resource consumption globally. These percentages are expected to double in total footprint by 2060, exacerbating the negative effects of climate change on the environment. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2021 Report warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade. The world must act fast to avoid these catastrophic events, and decarbonizing the built environment is a major step in the right direction.
SOLAR POWER
spglobal.com

Path to net-zero: Drive to lower emissions pays in metals, mining sector

A worker walks among rolls of semifinished aluminum at an Alcoa aluminum factory in Hungary. Through a partnership with Rio Tinto Group, Alcoa has started producing aluminum using a carbon-free smelting process. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty News. Mining and metals companies that have established tough carbon reduction...
INDUSTRY
klkntv.com

Nebraska Public Power District strives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District’s Board of Directors has approved a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from generation resources by 2050. Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has been discussing decarbonization for years, making efforts to work with their wholesale customers and communities they serve to carefully develop a policy. The policy will allow NPPD to head towards net-zero carbon in a timeframe that allows for technology to enable the change while maintaining affordability, reliability, and system resiliency.
NEBRASKA STATE
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy