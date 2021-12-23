ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles DE Ryan Kerrigan placed on COVID-19 list

 3 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles veteran defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Kerrigan is in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Kerrigan doesn’t have a sack in 14 games for Philadelphia. He was a four-time Pro Bowler with 95.5 sacks in 10 seasons for the Washington Football Team before signing with the Eagles as a free agent in May.

The Eagles still don’t know if coach Nick Sirianni will be available Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Running back Miles Sanders (quadriceps) and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (ankle) didn’t participate in Thursday’s walkthrough. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) and tight end Jack Stoll (knee) were limited participants.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

