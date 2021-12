A man fled cops in two stolen trucks, but not only did officers catch him, they also discovered human remains in one of the vehicles, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Now authorities are seeking information, as the coroner’s office works to determine the victim’s identity. Right now defendant Eric Holland, 57, is charged with open murder, as well as on outstanding warrants, officials said in a tweet Sunday.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO