ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

K-State schedules North Florida in place of COVID-suspended Morgan State

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejjPN_0dUrX11w00

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State men’s basketball team has scheduled a game against North Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 29, replacing their game against Morgan State, who had put a pause on the program due to positive COVID tests.

The Ospreys of North Florida sit at 4-9 on the season so far, with wins over Austin Peay and Trinity Baptist. Their schedule has also consisted of games against Texas Tech, Texas A&M, UCLA, Kentucky, and more.

Nowell and Pack lead K-State past McNeese State, 74-59

Tickets for the game start at $10, and fans will be treated to “LEGO night”. According to a press release by the school, the first 200 children in attendance will be able to build their own K-State letter “K” to take home.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+ and Big 12+. For ticket information, you can visit K-State’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Home, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
KSN News

Chiefs DT Chris Jones returns to practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones returned to practice Thursday ahead of the team’s final home game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones spent a week on the reserve/COVID list and missed the week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The defensive tackle is the […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Covid#Morgan State#North Florida#Ksnw#The Kansas State#Trinity Baptist#Texas Tech#Texas A M#Pack#Mcneese State#Espn#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West. An atmospheric river — a sky-born plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — was fueling the weather, […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSN News

Afghan refugee grateful to be in Wichita this holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Father of a family of four is calling it a godsend that they were able to come to Kansas after fleeing from Afghanistan. KSN’s News Reporter Andrea Herrera was able to talk to the father Friday. She says you could see the happiness on his face as he talked about […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas sisters are home for the holidays after getting adopted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The saying “home for the holidays” became a reality for two Kansas sisters this year. After going through the adoption process, one couple from Hoisington was able to take in two girls just in time for the holidays “We’ve loved them since they walked in the door,” said Cara Moore, the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy