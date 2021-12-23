Live Review: Eleanor Buckland

Players: Taylor Kingman, guitar, vocals; Tyler Thompson, drums; Lewi Longmire, bass, pedal steel; Jay Cobb Anderson, guitar, harmonica; Sydney Nash, keys, bass. Material: Hailing from Portland, OR, TK and the Holy Know-Nothings is a country/pop group tearing up the U.S. of A’s bar scenes. The songs are heavily laden with deep, soulful, heavy grooves, superb leads and perfectly placed, melodic lyrics that are an outstanding catalyst for the stories that are being told. Hard rock, punk, pop, R&B and sprinkled with a bit of ‘60s psychedelia, the songs are all encompassed within the early country/pop genre reminiscent of Clint Black, Dwight Yoakam and Alan Jackson and are so pleasing to the ear, you just want to get up and dance. Songs like “Window of your Mind” take you to places few have been able to take you before.
