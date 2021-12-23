ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Review: Eleanor Buckland

musicconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterial: In this intimate Lower East Side venue, Eleanor Buckland, one third of the trio Lula Wiles, debuted her first solo effort, performing all 10 songs from her brand-new album, You Don’t Have To Know. A mix of indie, folk, rock and pop, Buckland reflects on relationship ups and downs, struggles...

www.musicconnection.com

Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Reviews: Strange Hotels

Players: Nick Sadler, drums, percussion, synthesizer, vocals; Ben Braden, keyboard, guitar, bass, percussion, vocals. Material: Celebrating the release of their latest single, “Teen Dream Fantasy” (produced in collaboration with Gordon Raphael of The Strokes fame), Strange Hotels delivered their trademark party vibe with a seven-song set of electronic pop. Their tracks drew from various musical influences and the show opened with crowd-pumping “Ring Ring,” followed up with the ZZ Top drum feel pulse of “Changes.” By the third song of the night––“Jackknife”––the group had added an ethereal trance, with fabulous vocal harmonies and a Genesis-esque transition to full tribal dance beats that included a Daft Punk drive.
THEATER & DANCE
musicconnection.com

Live Reviews: Bakithi Kumalo

Players: Bakithi Kumalo, bass, vocals; Ron DeJesus, guitar; Dan Boissy, horns; Tony Moore, drums; Munyungo Jackson, percussion; Hans Zermuehlen, keyboards. Material: Celebrating the release of his first solo album after more than four decades of music, bassist Bakithi Kumalo delivered a spellbinding, energetic show of originals written around the stories along his musical journey to date. The new songs include elements of ambient, funk, jazz, Latin and African music and––as masters of their craft––the sextet on stage had an incredible ease of energy and skilled delivery that combined for a captivating performance.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Electric Guitar
musicconnection.com

UnitedMasters Partners with 'Matrix Resurrections' for Film Promo

In celebration of the highly anticipated film The Matrix Resurrections, UnitedMasters - the “record label in your pocket” for independent artists - has joined forces with Warner Bros. Pictures to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for artists to win $15,000 and have their original music included in the film’s promotional campaign.
MOVIES
musicconnection.com

Live Reviews: TK and the Holy Know-Nothings

Players: Taylor Kingman, guitar, vocals; Tyler Thompson, drums; Lewi Longmire, bass, pedal steel; Jay Cobb Anderson, guitar, harmonica; Sydney Nash, keys, bass. Material: Hailing from Portland, OR, TK and the Holy Know-Nothings is a country/pop group tearing up the U.S. of A’s bar scenes. The songs are heavily laden with deep, soulful, heavy grooves, superb leads and perfectly placed, melodic lyrics that are an outstanding catalyst for the stories that are being told. Hard rock, punk, pop, R&B and sprinkled with a bit of ‘60s psychedelia, the songs are all encompassed within the early country/pop genre reminiscent of Clint Black, Dwight Yoakam and Alan Jackson and are so pleasing to the ear, you just want to get up and dance. Songs like “Window of your Mind” take you to places few have been able to take you before.
THEATER & DANCE
92.9 THE LAKE

Chuck Berry, ‘Live From Blueberry Hill': Album Review

Even in his prime, Chuck Berry in concert was something of a buyer-beware proposition. Pickup bands, inconsistent performances, a sometimes surly disposition did not always guarantee the "Rock and Roll Music" would be as great as it could, and should, be. Blueberry Hill was different, though. The St. Louis club...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Enter John Lennon Songwriting Contest

Do you know a songwriter who hasn't entered the The John Lennon Songwriting Contest yet this year? Time is running out! Don't let them miss out on the prizes and recognition that come with being a John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner. The JLSC Executive Panel of Judges is waiting to...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
ghostcultmag.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Baroness – Live at Saint Vitus Bar

It’s a strange time to be a touring band. Faced with these difficult COVID-related circumstances, Baroness did what they do best. They chose to get creative with it. Instead of a traditional tour, the four piece embarked on the “Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening With Baroness” tour. Having seen Baroness perform at the 2,500 capacity Starland Ballroom and the 3,000 cap Terminal 5 on their 2019 trek with Deafheaven and Zeal and Ardor, getting the opportunity to see them at my second home, the 250 capacity Saint Vitus, was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Also intriguing was that the show was an all-request set voted on by the attendees of each performance. This meant we could potentially hear songs they haven’t played in years or possibly ever. What a neat idea! As a fan I was super stoked by the idea and was eager to see what my fellow Baroness acolytes would choose to hear.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Joss Stone Enlists Dave Stewart to Produce New Album

Soul phenomenon Joss Stone is set to release Never Forget My Love in early 2022, her first album in six years. The title track was released to wide acclaim last month (video HERE), and the follow-up single, “Breaking Each Other’s Hearts,” will be unveiled on Christmas day. The latter song might not be the obvious choice for a Christmas release, but Stone shares that, “I know life is not perfect, and sometimes Christmas day comes around and there's somebody that's hurting you.”
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Conejo at Club Catch One

Riding off the success of his 2020 movie "The Tax Collector," L.A. veteran rapper Conejo gave those in concert at club Catch One a dope, rare performance; with the theme entitled "Nightmare Before X-Mas III." Seldom seen, but when seen, Conejo delivers, and he delivered well; alongside New York's very own rhyme spitter Crimeapple, and Cypress Hill DJ/Soul Assassins Founder, DJ Muggs, on the wheels of steel.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: In Praise of Crossover

Crossover can get a bad rap. Some of it is deserved. It’s easy to think of prot-motivated crossover albums that ended up trivializing both of the traditions involved. But as a classical musician, I’ve found collaborative projects with people who are not in my eld to be hugely energizing, to the point where I think all artists should consider them.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Son of the Velvet Rat

Players: Heike Binder, keyboard; Eric McCann, bass; Greg Gordon, drums; Georg Altziebler, guitar, vocals. Material: Son of the Velvet Rat is a mix of Americana, folk, heartland, psychedelic and rock & roll all wrapped up in one package. Songs like “Solitary Company” and “Franklin Avenue” convey an eeriness and brings a creepy, “scary movie” feel to the show. Lots of psychedelic synthesizers envelope the room as hints of Pink Floyd and Feetwood Mac seep out of every note. “Eleven & Nine” and “Stardust” are good ‘ol, hard-driving rock & roll that had the audience dancing in their seats. “Another Glass of Champagne” is reminiscent of Gypsy style music and is a “Tom Petty meets Bob Dylan while having dinner at Pink Floyd’s house” kind of tune.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Tony Miller

Material: Think about the sort of adult contemporary rock you’d want gently wafting from your radio while driving late at night on a summer evening, the windows down and wind blowing through your hair. That’s the type of music Tony Miller has been crafting for more than four decades. Though he has only one release, 2020’s Better Late Than Never, he’s been consistently appearing on streaming platform StageIt twice a week for some time, with Saturdays devoted to a cozy acoustic presentation.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again 2021 In Review

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again was a top 21 story from June 2021: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has shared his doubts that the legendary band will ever perform live again because his own and his bandmembers ages are becoming a "real factor". Whitford made the comments...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Fox Violet

Material: Thea Juliette is the sole writer, producer, rhythm guitarist and vocalist for her band Fox Violet. The Europe-based outfit played the Hotel Café on a beautiful autumn evening, producing music with a ‘60s, grunge/pop vibe, complete with super-angry vocals and eerie guitar tones. The music—hard-driving most of the time—had its tender moments. “Trenches” is a standout, starting slow and mellow as it chronicles a teenager getting irritated with life and having to face their darkest fears. The song reaches a crescendo with a most moving finale, providing a very touching moment.
ROCK MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Producer Crosstalk: Ebonie Smith

Ebonie Smith has always loved music, although as she was starting out she had her sights set on a career in the WNBA. But when she was about 15, she stepped into Memphis’ Strings & Things where she witnessed a Roland sequencer wielding its might. Her love for it was deep and immediate and it shaped the way she hears songs: piece-by-piece rather than as a whole.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Keiynan Lonsdale

Players: Keiynan Lonsdale, vocals; Patch Mahoney, drums; Poliana Magalhães, bass; Summer Swee-Singh, keys; Brandon Dove, guitar. Material: In his first U.S. performance, Keiynan Londsale delivered an exhilarating hour of nonstop energetic artistry, complete with fantastic showmanship and full dance choreography. His music encompasses elements of pop, dance, R&B and beachy reggaeton, and Lonsdale’s set included songs from his 2020 debut, Rainbow Boy, his latest single, “Gods of the Disco” as well as a cover of Craig David’s “Rendezvous.” From the dramatic cymbal flourish intro on to each seamlessly transitioned song, Lonsdale and his crew unveiled an intense production with strong vocals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas episode of his radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

DIY Spotlight: Move Like Creatures

SoCal four-piece Move Like Creatures formed thanks to a Craigslist ad placed right at the start of the pandemic. “I was already struggling with depression pre-pandemic and I knew I needed to get a new project together and find people to create with to combat that,” says frontwoman Nancy Bombard. “Like most artists I’ve always had the dream to pursue music full time and to be on tour again. We all had been in previous bands and were looking for something new. Ryan [Reynolds, guitar] thought initially it was going to be a cover band situation until he realized how serious I was. I had a mission in my head to find good people who I could build something with. Everything really came together quickly, almost like magic.”
ROCK MUSIC

