Oswego County, NY

Law Enforcement Agencies Participate In Statewide STOP-DWI ‘High Visibility Engagement Campaign’ This Holiday Season

 3 days ago
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County police agencies and the STOP-DWI program are conducting special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving over the holiday season. The statewide STOP-DWI “high visibility engagement campaign” began December 17...

oswegocountytoday.com

