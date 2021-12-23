ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Man Shot at While Attempting to Recover Stolen Vehicle From Teens in Glen Burnie, Police Say

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ps6qP_0dUrWUyd00
.

A man was shot at while attempting to recover his stolen vehicle from two teenagers in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. 

On December 22, 2021, at approximately 9:05 p.m., officers responded for a report of a stolen auto in the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road. The victim reported a male got into her white 2016 Honda Accord, which was unsecured and running at the time, and drove off. 


The victim's husband was able to determine the location of the vehicle by using a tracking system. He followed the vehicle to the area of Leymar Drive and Margate Drive, and the occupants of the stolen vehicle began firing rounds at him. 


As the vehicle was subsequently located in the 3500 block of Potee Road, the driver attempted to flee, striking a police vehicle in the process. 


 After the collision, the two occupants got out of the vehicle and ran. Following a brief foot pursuit, both suspects, who are 16-year-old juveniles from Severn and Glen Burnie, were taken into custody. One of the juveniles was found to be in possession of approximately 40 grams of suspected marijuana. The other was found to be in possession of approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana. 


A Bersa .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and a Ruger .22 caliber LR rifle were recovered from the stolen vehicle.


A canvas of the neighborhood where the gunshots were fired revealed a residence in the 300 block of Margate Drive was damaged from a projectile. Several spent shell casings were found on the roadway.

Comments / 17

LoneWolfSarathustra
2d ago

where were the parents? if parents are responsible for their children until the age of 18, then they should also be held accountable. After all, the had sex and brought that young criminal into the world, otherwise, should not have sex or use condoms...not that hard.

Reply
3
Scoop 510
2d ago

Imagine what types of other crimes they were about to commit if he didn't get involved. Glad he's ok.

Reply
6
Joseph Daniel Jones Jr
3d ago

elected officials for Baltimore you could do their job but they need to be fired and replaced we should not tolerate people getting paid well but doing nothing

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced in Connection with Motor Vehicle Assault On Officers Prior to Drug, Gun Seizure in Glen Burnie

This man who assaulted two police officers with his vehicle prior to the seizure of drugs and a gun from his possession has been sentenced in connection with the incident. Montell Gary Mills, 29, of Baltimore, recently entered an alford plea to misdemeanor assault, cds: possession with the intention to distribute a narcotic and illegal possession of a firearm.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Gambrils Man, 27, Charged Following Attempted Robbery of Odenton Area Gas Station

A 27 year old man from Gambrils has been charged in connection with the recent attempted robbery of an Odenton area gas station. On December 21, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the Exxon located at 1318 Annapolis Road for the report of an armed male inside the business. The male allegedly locked the doors to the store, threatened the clerk with two knives and began removing merchandise.
ODENTON, MD
Report Annapolis

Elderly Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie, Police Investigates

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has opened an investigation into the armed robbery of an elderly man in Glen Burnie. On November 24, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded for a robbery of a citizen in the 1600 block of Heathwood Road in Glen Burnie. The 75-year-old male victim was outside working on his vehicle when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects implied they had a handgun. The suspects then searched the victim and took his vehicle keys and fled on foot. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Severn, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Police Find Wanted Suspect with Loaded Gun During Glen Burnie Traffic Stop

An Anne Arundel County Police Officer seized a loaded handgun from a wanted suspect during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. On November 25, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., the officer stopped a blue 2010 Honda Accord on Ritchie Highway and E 11th Avenue in Glen Burnie. The driver was found to have an open warrant and subsequent to the arrest, a loaded 9mm Zigana PX9 handgun and a small amount of marijuana were located in the vehicle.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen Arrested in Connection with Crain Highway Armed-Carjacking

A teenager from Glen Burnie has been arrested in connection with a recent area armed-carjacking. On December 19, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the Exxon gas station located at 8001 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. As the 37-year-old male victim was walking toward the store, a male suspect got into his vehicle. The victim ran back to his vehicle in an attempt to prevent the suspect from taking his vehicle, a 2018 black Kia Optima. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and drove off with the victim’s vehicle.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Odenton Teen Arrested on Gun Possession Charge Following Traffic Stop in Severn

Patrol officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department have charged an Odenton teen with illegally possessing a handgun following a traffic stop in Severn. On December 5, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gold 1999 Mercedes E320 in the 1200 block of Falcon Point Drive in Severn. During the stop, probable cause for a search was developed and a .38 caliber Hi-Point Model CF loaded with seven rounds was found inside the vehicle.
ODENTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana
Report Annapolis

Police: Glen Burnie Walgreens ATM Attempted Theft Suspect Arrested, Identified as Baltimore Man, 29

A 29 year old man from Baltimore has been arrested and identified as one of the suspects involved with the attempted theft of a Glen Burnie area Walgreeens ATM. On November 29, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the Walgreens located at 7953 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. Witnesses indicated three male suspects were using a van to ram the front entrance of the business in an attempt to remove an ATM from the premises.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Man, Edgewater Woman Charged in Connection with Area Carjacking

Anne Arundel County Police investigators have arrested and charged a man from Glen Burnie and a woman from Egdewater in connection with a recent armed robbery. On December 5, 2021, at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway and Shelley Road in Glen Burnie for a carjacking. The 36-year-old victim reported he picked up a male and female in Baltimore and gave them a ride. When they reached Route 2 and Shelley Road in Glen Burnie, the male passenger became agitated and jabbed the knife into the victim's back while making demands.
EDGEWATER, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Shot on Stillmeadow Drive in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police Investigates

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said its detectives are investigating the shooting of a man on Stillmeadow Drive in Severn. At about 8:30pm on Saturday, December 4, officers responded to the area of Stewarton Court and Stillmeadow Drive following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, an adult male was located in a condition consistent with being shot. He was transported to an area hospital with an injury that is believed to be non-life threatening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Police Charge Annapolis Man with Illegal Gun Possession Following Severna Park Traffic Stop

An Annapolis man was recently arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun following a traffic stop in Severna Park. On December 3, 2021, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an officer pulled over a black Ford Mustang at Ritchie Highway and Cypress Creek. During the stop, probable cause for a search was developed and a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition was located in the center console.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Man, 23, Gets Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Connection with Pasadena Road Rage Incident

A 23 year old man from Brooklyn Park has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at someone while riding in Pasadena. On November 19, 2021, Keyon Lamont Thomas entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Thomas was subsequently sentenced to 15 years with all but 7 years suspended.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Woman Arrested on Gun Charge Following Fight at Glen Burnie Wawa Store

An Annapolis woman was arrested on a gun related charge following an altercation at the Wawa Store in Glen Burnie. On December 10, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the store located in the 7800 block of Parke West Drive for a fight in progress. Officers learned that a mutual assault took place at the business and one party produced a handgun threatening the other. The suspect then placed the weapon in her vehicle before officers arrived. Officers were able to see the handgun in plain view in the suspect's vehicle. The weapon seized was a loaded Polymer 80 .9mm ghost gun.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced Following Guilty Plea; Fatally Injured Woman While Evading Police in Brooklyn

A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to fatally injuring a woman while attempting to evade police in Brooklyn last year. In September, Severn resident David Bogdanowicz, 53, entered a plea of guilty to felony assault, involuntary manslaughter and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. On December 2, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Bogdanowicz to 25 years in prison. Upon his release, Bogdanowicz must also subit to supervised probation for a term of 5 years.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Threatened Woman with Gun Following Fight on Newtowne Drive, Annapolis Police Say

A fist fight on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis was followed by a woman being threatened with a handgun, according to local police. On December 8, 2021, at approximately 5:47pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a reported assault in progress. The reporting person said that a fight between a group of females occurred prior to officers arrival. After the fight ended, a male subject pointed a handgun at the female who reported the incident.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy