Man Shot at While Attempting to Recover Stolen Vehicle From Teens in Glen Burnie, Police Say

A man was shot at while attempting to recover his stolen vehicle from two teenagers in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

On December 22, 2021, at approximately 9:05 p.m., officers responded for a report of a stolen auto in the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road. The victim reported a male got into her white 2016 Honda Accord, which was unsecured and running at the time, and drove off.





The victim's husband was able to determine the location of the vehicle by using a tracking system. He followed the vehicle to the area of Leymar Drive and Margate Drive, and the occupants of the stolen vehicle began firing rounds at him.





As the vehicle was subsequently located in the 3500 block of Potee Road, the driver attempted to flee, striking a police vehicle in the process.





After the collision, the two occupants got out of the vehicle and ran. Following a brief foot pursuit, both suspects, who are 16-year-old juveniles from Severn and Glen Burnie, were taken into custody. One of the juveniles was found to be in possession of approximately 40 grams of suspected marijuana. The other was found to be in possession of approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana.





A Bersa .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and a Ruger .22 caliber LR rifle were recovered from the stolen vehicle.





A canvas of the neighborhood where the gunshots were fired revealed a residence in the 300 block of Margate Drive was damaged from a projectile. Several spent shell casings were found on the roadway.

