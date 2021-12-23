Gulf Coast law enforcement and first responder agencies welcome new batch of hires
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies have welcomed new members to their forces just in time for the new year.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Ala.), Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Fire Rescue and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have all sworn in new members during the month of December.More first responders are dying of COVID-19
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office –
- Deputy Nicholas Morgan
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office –
- Deputy Drew Bailey
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office –
- Deputy Gerald Rogers
- Deputy Justin Ballengee
Mobile Fire Rescue –
- Adam Beeson
- Derrick Butler
- Ross Butler
- Dakota Chancery
- Bradley Clark
- Deounte Coleman
- James Haymer
- Lauren Hunt
- Chase Ludlam
- Zachary McKinnon
- Steven Millhouse
- John Mullern
- Krysten Richard
- Michael Stallworth
- James Thompson
- Caleb Watson
- Montana Wilkins
- Christian Williams
- Jianna Williams
