ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Gulf Coast law enforcement and first responder agencies welcome new batch of hires

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAkgt_0dUrWKOb00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies have welcomed new members to their forces just in time for the new year.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Ala.), Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Fire Rescue and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have all sworn in new members during the month of December.

More first responders are dying of COVID-19

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office –

  • Deputy Nicholas Morgan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Viw5e_0dUrWKOb00

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office –

  • Deputy Drew Bailey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1yFP_0dUrWKOb00

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office –

  • Deputy Gerald Rogers
  • Deputy Justin Ballengee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1Srs_0dUrWKOb00

Mobile Fire Rescue –

  • Adam Beeson
  • Derrick Butler
  • Ross Butler
  • Dakota Chancery
  • Bradley Clark
  • Deounte Coleman
  • James Haymer
  • Lauren Hunt
  • Chase Ludlam
  • Zachary McKinnon
  • Steven Millhouse
  • John Mullern
  • Krysten Richard
  • Michael Stallworth
  • James Thompson
  • Caleb Watson
  • Montana Wilkins
  • Christian Williams
  • Jianna Williams
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Vgds_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Gpto_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxOw3_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iePVg_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzSxs_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZpFe_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424CYw_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRgxn_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0qZp_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzOa3_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q80FN_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xjNT_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZDaI_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Jsv5_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPzoZ_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072Kx0_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrfK4_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11j4IT_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8ITm_0dUrWKOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X98eW_0dUrWKOb00

We thank you for keeping our communities safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department releases safety checkpoint results

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has announced the results from the safety checkpoints that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 22. From 5 p.m. to midnight, safety checkpoints were conducted at Cody Road at Airport Blvd, St. Stephens Road at Pleasant Ave, Highway 90 at Old Pascagoula Road, and Halls Mill Road at McVay […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced wartime control system for the Army. The Pentagon says Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Huntsville was awarded the deal after the military received two bids for the work. The Defense Department says the company will […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Drop-off your old electronics and shred your documents at the Coastal Alabama recycling event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –The Cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are partnering to host the annual Coastal Alabama E-cycling and Shred Day Jan 8. In Gulf Shores.  Residents can drop off their unwanted electronics and safely dispose of personal documents at the drive-thru event.  Electronic items include: Televisions Computers Vacuums Printers VCR’S  Power […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Escambia County, AL
Crime & Safety
Baldwin County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Baldwin County, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1. The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Holiday trash pick-up schedules along the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Unsure of your when your trash will be picked up this holiday season? Check out WKRG’s list of pickup schedules along the Gulf Coast and see if your city made the list. MOBILE COUNTY Mobile: Sanitation services will resume Dec. 26. The City’s litter recycling center will be closed today Dec. 25.  BALDWIN […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck at intersection near Lloyd St. in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that happened on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lloyd Street. Law enforcement reports this crash happened after the bicyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Williams
Person
Ross Butler
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home on Larry Avenue in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a home on the 1600 block of Larry Avenue in Pensacola December 23rd. At about 7:30 p.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire. When they arrived, they searched the house and found no one inside. No one was injured. The State Fire […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Pack the Pirate Ship’ raises over 4,500 pounds of food for residents in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers from “Pack the Pirate Ship” were able to collect more than 4,500 pounds of food donations for Escambia and Santa Rosa county residents.  The food donations provided an estimated 8,960 healthy meals for those in need. In addition to the food donations, “Pack the Pirate Ship” raised an estimated $7,000 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two train cars full of automobiles burn in east Alabama

SHORTER, Ala. (AP) — Two railroad cars full of automobiles caught fire and burned in an east Alabama town. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department shared a statement on social media saying freight cars caught fire Thursday night in Macon County. Photos showed flames licking through openings on the sides of the car carriers. The blaze […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

$300,000 grants to help Alabama law enforcement and former inmates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal money will help law enforcement upgrade their skills and help inmates who have been released find jobs. A $200,000 grant will help law enforcement reduce crime and capture criminals. Another $100,000 grant will provide jobs to former inmates, according to a news release from ADECA. Auburn University Montgomery, Jacksonville State […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#First Responder#Dakota Chancery
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police Department holds annual Kids’ Christmas Parties

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department held their annual Kids’ Christmas Parties for kids who officers have previously met and that have left an impact on them. The PPD held two parties this year, one with Rally Pensacola, and one with First Baptist Church of Pensacola. The police department took Christmas presents to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

One man killed and another injured in crash near Atmore

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of one man in Escambia County, Ala.  James Millikan, 63, was killed on Dec. 22 after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near Atmore. Karen Milikan, a passenger in the pickup […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy