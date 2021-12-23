ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick Christmas trees to curb for La Crosse city crews to pick up Jan. 4-7

By Site staff
 3 days ago
(The Associated Press)

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — City of La Crosse crews will collect trees set out on boulevards between Jan. 4 and 7.

Residents should remove tinsel, ornaments and tree bags, and set their trees out on the boulevard by 7 a.m. Jan. 4. The tree collection will be separate from the trash collection schedules.

Crews will not collect artificial Christmas trees. Those, along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in city-service recycling carts or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up.

They also do not collect wreaths — live or artificial — because most are constructed with heavy wire.

Brush and yard waste will not be collected. The city’s Isle La Plume Yard Waste & Brush site is closed for the season, so those items should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill. Call the landfill at (608) 785-9572 for more information.

