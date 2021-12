There are only two episodes of Hawkeye to go, and fans are eager to find out how things unfold for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). There has been a whole lot to love in the new Disney+ series, and fans were especially thrilled by Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show about the life of Steve Rogers. In Hawkeye's first episode, Clint takes his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic, "Save the City." The song includes many of your favorite Avengers singing and dancing, and there's one Hawkeye star who desperately wanted to join in on the fun. Fra Fee, who plays Kazimierz Kazimerczak AKA Kazi, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his musical aspirations.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO