Camden County organization repurposing wedding flowers to give to those in care facilities

Working out of the basement of her Camden County home, Leona Davis and her group of volunteers are arranging bundles of love.

Forget Me Knot is an organization dedicated to repurposing wedding flowers and delivering them to residents at long-term care facilities.

"This is pure love in action," said Leona, founder of Forget Me Knot.

Leona says this is a way to give new life to flowers that would otherwise be thrown away. She started the organization after her daughter got married in 2016 and wanted to donate her flowers to a care facility.

"We were just gonna put these flowers into the hands of those that are feeling a little bit lonely or just need some cheer," she said. "The seed was planted for Forget Me Knot and it provides brides and grooms the opportunity to give back."

The delivery of flowers was a ray of sunshine for residents at the Manorcare facility in Voorhees Township. Residents' faces lit up and came alive when Leona handed the flowers to them.

She said its a way to make a human connection and thinks the world could use more of that today.

"It's knowing that people are going to be having a better day because of these kind gestures, and that's the bottom line - we all want everyone to have a better day," she said.

Along with the flower delivery, they will also give residents the materials to be able to make the flower arrangements themselves.