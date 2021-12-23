ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY, This Week In Music History; Video

Cover picture for the articleAXS TV has released the new video below, paying tribute to Motörhead's late frontman, Lemmy Kilmster, with Lars Ulrich, Slash, and...

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
Lars Ulrich
Lemmy
Slash
AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
Happy Birthday Lemmy: Watch Motörhead Live In Germany In 2014

Lemmy Kilmister was born Ian Fraser Kilmister on this date in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England in 1945. Kilmister sadly died on December 28, 2015 just four days after his 70th birthday. While Lemmy is most well-known for being the bassist, singer and primary songwriter for the hard rocking band Motorhead, the rock ‘n’ roll legend has been around the block when it comes to rock history.
Wanda Young, Member of Motown’s The Marvelettes Who Sang on Hit “Please Mr. Postman,” Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The all-female group was signed by Motown to its Tamla label earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to...
Remembering the “King” of Ranchera Music

Fans placed dozens of memorials on the star of Vincente “Chente” Fernandez at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legendary singer, actor and film producer died in Guadalajara, Mexico on Dec. 12 at the age of 81.
OCEANHOARSE Pay Tribute To ANTHRAX With Cover Of "Only"

In honor of the 40th anniversary of iconic thrash metallers Anthrax, Finland's Oceanhoarse have released a cover version of the band's classic, "Only". Coming along as a lyric video and in the unmistakable and groove-laden style of Oceanhoarse, this version should not only please die-hard fans. "James Hetfield once called...
Please enjoy “A Very Lemmy Christmas”

Because everything goes better with Lemmy. (Via Adam) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
Watch Måneskin practice pretend-killing frontman Damiano David in behind-the-scenes “MAMMAMIA” video

Måneskin has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the clip for the band’s latest single, “MAMMAMIA.”. The clip shows the Italian rockers rehearsing the script, which calls for the other band members to pretend to kill frontman Damiano David. We see the movie magic that went into David being drowned in a toilet by drummer Ethan Torchio, stabbed with a knife by bassist Victoria De Angelis, and bludgeoned with Thomas Raggi‘s guitar.
Guess The Motörhead Track

Can you name the Motörhead track from just one lyric? How well do you know the words of Lemmy? Are you MotörBad, MotörOK or MotörPro? Now’s the time to find out! This music quiz is hard but fun. Enjoy!
