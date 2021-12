The Lawncrest Community Association received some zoning updates at last week’s meeting. A plan for an 8-unit apartment complex at 6324 Newtown Ave. has been withdrawn. The LCA does not oppose a 6-unit apartment complex planned for 432 Fanshawe St. There will be a Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting on Jan. 12. An electronic sign is planned at Lawndale Baptist Church, 6433 Lawndale Ave. (at Martins Mill Road). The church will be represented at the Jan. 20 meeting. Club Krush, 6414 Rising Sun Ave., is seeking a special assembly license to be able to have a DJ. A ZBA hearing will take place March 9. A hearing is set for April 27 for 426-28 Sentner St., for a rear addition with two parking spaces.

