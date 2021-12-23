ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Universal Orlando reinstates indoor mask rule

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando announced that it is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Friday as COVID-19 cases are increasing in Florida due to the omicron variant.

In a statement, the Central Florida theme park said masks will be required at all indoor public locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter lines until they leave. That includes lines that start outside, the Miami Herald reported.

The requirement is for all guests and employees regardless of vaccination status, according to The Associated Press. It will also include restaurants and shops.

Florida has seen increased COVID-19 cases over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday the state reported the largest single-day jump in cases since August, when the delta variant was prominent. Daily cases of COVID-19 have quadrupled in the last seven days, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations have increased by 12%, according to the CDC.

On Wednesday, Florida reported the largest single-day increase in cases since August when the delta variant was in full force.

Universal Orlando has been busy during this holiday season, with popular rides reporting waits of up to three hours, the Herald reported.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World eased its mask rules to require them indoors. The theme park has not announced any revisions to that policy, according to the newspaper.

#Restaurants#Central Florida#The Miami Herald#The Associated Press#Cdc#Walt Disney World#Cox Media Group
