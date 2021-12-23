ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Banreservas sets up local bond deal

latinfinance.com
 3 days ago

Dominican lender Banreservas plans to issue DOP20 billion ($350 million) in 15-year bonds...

www.latinfinance.com

Comments / 0

Related
latinfinance.com

Totalplay prices local bonds

Mexican telecommunications company Totalplay Telecomunicaciones priced MXN1 billion ($48.2 million) in one-year bonds in the local market at a fixed rate of 1.64% in a deal that was 1.02 times oversubscribed, a market source told LatinFinance on Wednesday. Actinver and Punto Casa de Bolsa coordinated the sale on the BIVA exchange in Mexico City as part of Totalplay's MXN5 billion bond program. The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and add to working capital, it said in a securit.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Banco Popular to go green in next local bond sale

Fiduciaria Popular, an investment division of Grupo Popular in the Dominican Republic, said it plans to issue up to $20 million worth of dollar-denominated green bonds in the local market next week, according to a securities filing. Fiduciaria Popular expects to price the 15-year notes at a fixed rate of 5.15% on December 29 as part of a $100 million bond program, it said in the filing on Wednesday. Inversiones Popular, the financial group's brokerage division, will be the structuring and placem.
MIAMI, FL
latinfinance.com

Via rolls over local debt

Brazilian retailer Via said it is going to issue BRL400 million ($69.7 million) in commercial notes to roll over debt that matures on December 23, part of a wider liability management exercise that also extends maturities on BRL1.1 billion in debt, it said in a securities filing on Sunday. The new notes mature in 18 months and charge the DI interbank lending rate plus 1.5%, Via said. Via also said it had delayed the due date on BRL1.1 billion worth of outstanding debt that was originally sched.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

CIFI starts new bond program in El Salvador

The Corporación Interamericana para el Financiamiento de Infraestructura (CIFI), a regional infrastructure lender based in Panama, started a $100 million bond program in El Salvador last week with the sale of $25 million in 15-year notes. CIFI split the deal into two parts with $16 million in one series and $9 million in the other, it said in a press release. The bonds received a Level 2 rating from SCRiesgo and Zumma Ratings, CIFI added. Atlántida Securities and Ricorp Titularizadora arranged t.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Banreservas#Dominican#Aa
latinfinance.com

Green Móvil studies sustainable bond sale

Colombian electric bus company Green Móvil could issue up to COP480 billion ($120 million) worth of sustainable bonds in the local market, according to a report from Fitch Ratings on Friday. Bogotá-based Green Móvil plans to sell 13-year notes in inflation-linked UVRs and use the proceeds to provide electric buses for the TransMilenio bus rapid transit system in Colombia's capital city. Fitch assigned the notes a AAA rating on the local scale with a stable outlook, saying the project with Trans.
TRAFFIC
latinfinance.com

Actinver looks into local bond sale

Mexican financial services firm Actinver is looking to issue up to MXN2 billion ($96 million) in peso-denominated bonds in the local market this week, it said in a securities filing. The Mexico City-based financial holding company expects to price five-year notes with a spread based on the TIIE interbank lending rate on Friday as part of a MXN10 billion bond program, it said in the filing on Wednesday. Actinver's own brokerage division will coordinate the bond sale, it added. Fitch Ratings said.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

APAP completes local bond sale

Asociación Popular de Ahorros y Préstamos (APAP), a financial institution in the Dominican Republic, issued DOP5 billion ($88 million) worth of peso-denominated bonds in the local market on Wednesday, according to information from the BVRD stock exchange in Santo Domingo. APAP priced the new 10-year notes at a fixed rate of 8.75%. It structured the sale itself with Primma Valores as the placement agent, according to the BVRD. The Santo Domingo-based lender plans to earmark 66% of the proceeds to.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Icetex eyes more social bonds in local market

Colombia’s state-run student loan agency Icetex intends to sell up to COP150 billion ($37.4 million) worth of social bonds in a three-part deal in the local market on Wednesday, a company source told LatinFinance on Tuesday. "Our entity aims to become a recurring issuer in the capital markets," the source said. The agency plans to price two series of new notes with a spread based on the IPC consumer price index and the third with a fixed rate. The notes will be denominated in pesos and inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
latinfinance.com

Mendoza seeks infrastructure funding in bond deal

Mendoza, a western province of Argentina, said Monday that it will seek to raise up to ARS10 billion ($98.3 million) in the sale of two series of bonds in the local market to repay debt and finance infrastructure projects. The province, known for its wineries, will offer a minimum of ARS4 billion in the two notes at auction on Wednesday, increasing the amount to the maximum based on demand, according to a securities filing. One of the bonds will have an 18-month tenor and pay a margin over Badla.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

2022 outlook: Bonds

Latin American primary bond sales are poised for moderate growth in the first quarter of 2022 after a solid recovery in 2021, as concerns swell about the impact of rising global inflation and interest rates on investors’ appetite for emerging market debt, analysts say. With inflation surging in the United States, the US Federal Reserve is poised to begin tapering – the process of gradually pulling back the stimulus it provided during the COVID-19 pandemic – and raise its policy interest rate. The rate is expected to increase from 0.25%, the level it’s been at since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, to 0.75% in 2022 and then 1.25% in 2023. But how quickly this affects issuance.
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

Parting shot: Blue finance creates cash flow for ocean conservation

The Blue Bonds for Ocean Conservation is an evolution of what we’ve been doing in conservation financing. We started in the early 90s through what's called a traditional debt-for-nature swap. The money a government would pay another government to retire debt would be for putting a forest or coral reef under protection, covering the cost for the conservation. The next step in our evolution was a deal in the Seychelles in 2016. After discussing it with a few Paris Club investors and governments that were lending to the country’s government, we helped retire just under $30 million in debt by finding new investors to come in and replace the existing ones. In exchange, the Seychelles put 30% of t.
ENVIRONMENT
latinfinance.com

Banks draw on crisis experience to return to growth

The COVID-19 pandemic may have been intimidating for Latin America’s banks, but it hasn’t been devastating. Banks drew on their experience in handling the frequent crises that have rocked the region over the decades to not only keep afloat and support their clients, but to return to strong growth. With support from central banks and governments, the region’s lenders managed their capital reserves cautiously and sustained their solvency levels after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. They also kept credit lines open and renegotiated the debts of struggling families and small businesses. The result has been impressive. Instead of collapsing like in previous crises, the banking sector is.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Masisa lands ESG loan

Chilean wood products maker Masisa said that it has taken out a five-year bilateral loan for up to $35 million from IDB Invest to finance its 2021-23 investment plan and working capital needs. The loan from IDB Invest, the private sector affiliate of the Inter-American Development Bank, will be tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, Masisa said late Monday in a securities filing without providing further details. IDB Invest said the funds will go toward launching new lines.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Stocks plunge, bonds hold steady after Chilean elections

The stock market in Santiago sank more than 6% on Monday but bond prices fared better after left-wing candidate Gabriel Boric cruised to victory in the presidential run-off election on Sunday, highlighting concerns that proposed tax increases will chip away at profits, sources told LatinFinance. "Most people could see the...
STOCKS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy