Industry

Rizobacter maxes out bond sale

By Charles Newbery
 3 days ago

Rizobacter Argentina, a maker of microbiology products for crops, said it maxed out the sale of $20 million in three-year dollar-linked...

ICE arranges first green bonds for hydropower

Costa Rica's state-owned electric utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) plans to issue $150 million in green bonds to refinance debt from the Reventanzón hydropower plant, according to a press release from the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) on Thursday. ICE financed the construction of the Reventanzón plant from 2010 to 2016 with loans from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Central American Bank for Economic Integr.
MIAMI, FL
Banco Popular to go green in next local bond sale

Fiduciaria Popular, an investment division of Grupo Popular in the Dominican Republic, said it plans to issue up to $20 million worth of dollar-denominated green bonds in the local market next week, according to a securities filing. Fiduciaria Popular expects to price the 15-year notes at a fixed rate of 5.15% on December 29 as part of a $100 million bond program, it said in the filing on Wednesday. Inversiones Popular, the financial group's brokerage division, will be the structuring and placem.
MIAMI, FL
Genneia issues local green bonds

Argentine power company Genneia said Wednesday that it issued $67.3 million in green bonds in the local market as part of a debt exchange for maturing notes, adding that the proceeds will go toward building a new solar power project. The company sold $17.3 million of three-year bonds, of which $7.3 million came from holders of the outstanding notes maturing in August next year, according to a securities filing. The rest of the notes were bought in cash. The three-year bonds are linked to the dol.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Totalplay prices local bonds

Mexican telecommunications company Totalplay Telecomunicaciones priced MXN1 billion ($48.2 million) in one-year bonds in the local market at a fixed rate of 1.64% in a deal that was 1.02 times oversubscribed, a market source told LatinFinance on Wednesday. Actinver and Punto Casa de Bolsa coordinated the sale on the BIVA exchange in Mexico City as part of Totalplay's MXN5 billion bond program. The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and add to working capital, it said in a securit.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actinver looks into local bond sale

Mexican financial services firm Actinver is looking to issue up to MXN2 billion ($96 million) in peso-denominated bonds in the local market this week, it said in a securities filing. The Mexico City-based financial holding company expects to price five-year notes with a spread based on the TIIE interbank lending rate on Friday as part of a MXN10 billion bond program, it said in the filing on Wednesday. Actinver's own brokerage division will coordinate the bond sale, it added. Fitch Ratings said.
MARKETS
PCR maxes out local bond deal

Argentine energy and cement producer Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia (PCR) said Wednesday that it maxed out a sale of $50 million in dollar-linked bonds, providing it the money to pay off a bond maturing later this month. PCR, the 10th largest oil producer in Argentina, raised the sale from the $30 million minimum after demand hit $75 million, according to a securities filing. The dollar-linked notes, which are bought and paid back in Argentine pesos at the official wholesale exchange rate, will.
INDUSTRY
APAP completes local bond sale

Asociación Popular de Ahorros y Préstamos (APAP), a financial institution in the Dominican Republic, issued DOP5 billion ($88 million) worth of peso-denominated bonds in the local market on Wednesday, according to information from the BVRD stock exchange in Santo Domingo. APAP priced the new 10-year notes at a fixed rate of 8.75%. It structured the sale itself with Primma Valores as the placement agent, according to the BVRD. The Santo Domingo-based lender plans to earmark 66% of the proceeds to.
MARKETS
La Tahona launches local bond sale

Uruguayan real estate developer La Tahona Inversiones said Monday that it is offering up to $40 million in bonds in the local market to finance projects and pay down debt. The company will sell the 10-year, dollar-denominated bonds in an auction that ends Tuesday, according to a securities filing. The bonds will pay a fixed rate of 5.75%. La Tahona is developing a real estate project in Salto, a city in northwest Uruguay, with $600 million in planned investments over the next 10 years. Estudio B.
MARKETS
Country
Argentina
MSU lures bond buyers in local deal

Argentine power generation company MSU Energy said Monday that it raised $30 million in the sale of dollar-denominated bonds in the local market, falling just short of maxing out the deal. The company, which operates three natural gas-fired power plants and has another under construction, started the bidding at $15 million and increased that amount to nearly the $31 million maximum on offer as demand came in at $58 million, according to a securities filing. The two-year bonds priced at a fixed r.
MARKETS
Banco Comafi snares loan from IDB Invest

Banco Comafi, the 17th-largest bank in Argentina in terms of assets, said Thursday that it has taken out a $20 million loan from IDB Invest to finance its leasing business, the latest company to turn to the multilateral lender in a near-record year of lending. Banco Comafi will use the money from the three-year loan, which is extendable for an additional three years, to develop foreign currency financial products for small businesses to invest in technology and buy more efficient equipment, the.
MARKETS
Ternium offers to buy out shareholders in Argentina, Mexico

Ternium, the biggest flat steel producer in Latin America, said Wednesday that it will seek to buy out the minority shareholders in its Argentine and Mexican divisions for a total of $1 billion, helping to make the business more efficient. The Luxembourg-based company said in a securities filing that it wants to acquire the 37.5% it does not already own in Ternium Argentina and the 28.7% of Ternium Mexico, the latter of which is owned by Ternium Argentina. Ternium Argentina's shares are publicly.
MIAMI, FL
2022 outlook: Bonds

Latin American primary bond sales are poised for moderate growth in the first quarter of 2022 after a solid recovery in 2021, as concerns swell about the impact of rising global inflation and interest rates on investors’ appetite for emerging market debt, analysts say. With inflation surging in the United States, the US Federal Reserve is poised to begin tapering – the process of gradually pulling back the stimulus it provided during the COVID-19 pandemic – and raise its policy interest rate. The rate is expected to increase from 0.25%, the level it’s been at since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, to 0.75% in 2022 and then 1.25% in 2023. But how quickly this affects issuance.
BUSINESS
Embraer to take eVTOL business public

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer said Tuesday that it plans to list shares in its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle division Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions once it completes a merger with US blank-check company Zanite Acquisition Corp. Embraer and Zanite plan to list Eve's shares on the New York Stock Exchgange (NYSE) in the second quarter of 2022, pending approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it said in a securities filing. The transaction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Alpargatas to sell shares to fund Rothy's deal

Brazilian footwear company Alpargatas said it will sell shares, either through a private placement or a public offering, and take out new debt to fund the acquisition of a 49.9% stake in US shoemaker Rothy's for up to $475 million, according to a securities filing. Alpargatas said its controlling shareholders will acquire shares "with a minimum percentage equal to its current equity interests," but it did not say when it would carry out the deal, how many shares it would sell or how much it woul.
BUSINESS

