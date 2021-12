Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has shown us how American politics is supposed to work. He’s being tarred and feathered by the far left for spoiling its effort to shove a “transformative” single-party bill down a divided nation’s throat. But Manchin represents the will of most of the country. While individual items in the Build Back Better may appear popular, polls show a public increasingly nervous about Washington’s spending and its impact on inflation. These moderates represent a demographic both the current president and his predecessor seemed to ignore.

