University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel is up for a big boost in pay.Driving the news: The agenda for this week's University Board of Regents meeting includes a proposed contract extension that would increase the president's salary package by hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next five years.By 2026, Gabel's total compensation could be worth about $900,000, not counting supplemental retirement benefits.Details: Under the proposal, which extends Gabel's current agreement by two years, her annual salary would increase from $649,900 to $660,968 as of Dec. 1 of this year, with future annual raises of between 3% and 5%. It...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO