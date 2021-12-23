Applachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team:

Liberty’s Dominic Castaneda runs through the Golden West defense during a midseason game. Castaneda finished the year with 1,402 yards rushing in 13 games. He saved his best performances for the end of the year, averaging more than 140 yards per game over the final six games. He was dynamic when he needed to, including rushing for 155 yards in the Div. V Central Section Championship game. In fact, his play was so well respected that the Righetti-Santa Maria head coach made it a point to reach out to Castaneda after the Section Championship game to shake his hand. Castaneda’s 2021 performance can be one for the books. Not only did he earn The Madera Tribune Football team’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2021 fall season, but he also earned it for the spring season. He is the only player in the 11 year history of the All-Tribune award to earn two football MVP awards.

MADERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO