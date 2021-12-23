ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Applachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team:

By Randy White Regional Sports Editor
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Football team is comprised of players from the coverage area of the Appalachian News-Express, Floyd Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team was voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

All-Tribune volleyball: The first team

FIRST TEAM(Alphabetical order) HARLEY BARTELS, M, sr., Holmen: All-MVC first team. … Helped the Vikings (29-3) win the MVC and become WIAA state qualifiers for the first time. … Credited with 163 kills (2.0 per set) and had a .284 hitting percentage. … Led Holmen with 66 total blocks, and 45 of them were solos. … Had seven solo blocks in two victories over second-place Aquinas. … Opportunities were rare, but ended up with 45 digs.
SPORTS
Madera Tribune

All-Madera Tribune Football Team

Liberty’s Dominic Castaneda runs through the Golden West defense during a midseason game. Castaneda finished the year with 1,402 yards rushing in 13 games. He saved his best performances for the end of the year, averaging more than 140 yards per game over the final six games. He was dynamic when he needed to, including rushing for 155 yards in the Div. V Central Section Championship game. In fact, his play was so well respected that the Righetti-Santa Maria head coach made it a point to reach out to Castaneda after the Section Championship game to shake his hand. Castaneda’s 2021 performance can be one for the books. Not only did he earn The Madera Tribune Football team’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2021 fall season, but he also earned it for the spring season. He is the only player in the 11 year history of the All-Tribune award to earn two football MVP awards.
MADERA, CA
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
879
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy