MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another day of extremely long lines at COVID-19 test sites in South Florida. In Broward, C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Markham Park in Sunrise closed briefly Tuesday morning due to lightning from passing storms. When they re-opened, lines quickly formed. The health department said the testing site at C.B. Smith Park will be closing at 3 p.m. for the next two weeks due to a pre-scheduled event at the park. More than 57,000 people were tested Monday in Miami-Dade. Wait times for testing on Monday spanned up to two hours at Tropical Park in southwest Miami-Dade. ...

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO