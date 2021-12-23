ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taking the Russian Train North in 'Compartment No. 6' Official Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"A toast! To your inner animal." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the official US trailer for acclaimed Finnish-Russian film Compartment No. 6, also known as Hytti nro 6 in Finnish. This first premiered in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and it also played at the Telluride Film Festival this...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Official Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Far From the Tree' Short Film

Disney Animation has unveiled a trailer for the short film Far From the Tree, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this week. You might've already seen this short if you went to see Encanto in the cinema, as it played in front of showings of that Disney Animation movie when it opened last month. In Far From the Tree, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. They will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart. There's no voice cast, as this one doesn't have any voices anyway, just a couple of cute raccoons that go on an adventure around the Pacific Northwest. It's made by Natalie Nourigat, who also made Exchange Student in Disney's "Short Circuit" series. Meet the two raccoons below.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Second Official Trailer for ‘Uncharted’ Released

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Uncharted, the film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s iconic PlayStation video game that follows the adventures of thief and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Tom Holland, who’s currently taking over the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home, plays the film’s...
MOVIES
First Showing

Full US Trailer for Acclaimed Belgian Film 'Playground' About Bullying

"What did you see?" Film Movement has unveiled an official US trailer for an acclaimed Belgian indie film titled Playground, also known as Un Monde (A World) in French. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, before stopping by other festivals throughout this year. Seven-year-old Nora and her big brother Abel are back to school. When Nora witnesses Abel being bullied by other kids, she rushes to protect him, but Abel forces her to remain silent. Caught in a conflict of loyalty, Nora will ultimately try to find her place, torn between children's and adults' worlds. "Transposing the gritty realism of such filmmakers as Jacques Audiard and the Dardennes Brothers to the inner world of kids, Wandel crafts an empathetic and visceral portrait of the cruelty of children, and the failure of adults to protect them." It's also Begium's submission to the Academy Awards. The film stars Maya Vanderbeque, Günter Duret, Karim Leklou, Laura Verlinden. Arriving early 2022 in the US.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Compartment#Russian#Sony Pictures Classics#Finnish#Aamu Film Company
Collider

‘Compartment No. 6’ Trailer Shows Two Strangers on a Train in Finland’s Oscar Contender

Finland's official Academy Awards entry for 2021 Compartment No. 6 has released a US trailer and poster ahead of its release on January 26, 2022. The film was recently nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes and is currently shortlisted by the Academy for Best International Feature Film. The film's US release comes just before awards season, potentially helping its Oscar bid.
MOVIES
First Showing

4K Re-Release of Algerian Drama 'The Olive Trees of Justice' Trailer

"The grapes must be ripe by now with this heat." Kino Lorber has unveiled a new official trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the classic 1962 film The Olive Trees of Justice, originally known as Les oliviers de la justice in French. The first and only narrative feature by American documentarian James Blue holds the dual distinction of being the only French film to have been shot during the Algerian War and having been the inaugural winner of the Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1962. A man returns to his native Algeria to visit his dying father there, at a time when the French colonial hold on that country is coming to its end. "His memories of boyhood on his father's farm are told in flashbacks with a lush serenity that contrasts to the teeming, tank-filled streets of contemporary Algiers." It plays like a documentary, made up of non-professional actors, including author Jean Pelegri who wrote the autobiographical novel from which the film is based. The film was restored from an original print last year, and it's opening in January starting at the Metrograph in NYC with an expansion soon after. Have a look at the pristine footage below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theplaylist.net

‘Compartment No. 6’ Trailer: Strangers On A Train Find Human Connection

A big hit at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the Finnish film “Compartment No. 6” has been compared to Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunset” in its ideas of romance on board a train and the philosophical, dialogue-heavy scenes it features. Directed by Juho Kuosmanen, “Compartment No. 6” stars Seidi Haarla and Yuriy Borisov in what is primarily a two-hander.
MOVIES
Variety

‘First Oscar,’ Story of Russian Soldiers’ Heroism in Defense of Moscow, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the international trailer (below) for World War II drama “First Oscar,” which is inspired by the true story of the making of documentary “Moscow Strikes Back,” winner of an Oscar in 1943, the first year when documentaries had their own Academy Award. “First Oscar” is in post-production, and will be released on March 24. Central Partnership is representing the film in foreign markets. The film follows two student cinematographers, Ilya Kopalin and Leonid Varlamov, who, as the Nazis approach Moscow, refuse to be evacuated and instead volunteer to be front-line cameramen capturing the horrors of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
raventribune.com

10,000 Russian soldiers completed training near Ukraine

MThe military says 10,000 Russian soldiers have returned to their bases after their maneuvers near the border with Ukraine. The Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the military that a drill in which the cooperation of combat units, combat units and motorized units had been rehearsed had come to an end.
MILITARY
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ French Studios Sell to Tarak Ben Ammar, Who Predicts Surge in International Projects

The Studios de Paris, the vast studio facility where Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” has been filming on the outskirts of the French capital, has been put to market by its shareholders, including “Valerian” director Luc Besson. After several weighty offers from U.S. funds such as Oaktree Capital Management and TPG Real Estate came in, French-Tunisian businessman Tarak Ben Ammar — who co-founded the Studios with Besson and owns a 25-percent stake — decided he didn’t want to sell his stake anymore and instead opted to use his pre-emptive right as shareholder to take full ownership of the Studios de...
TV SERIES
Reuters

Russian cenbank official: We see no room for cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin hinted on Monday that privately run cryptocurrencies may soon no longer be used in the country's financial markets, TASS news agency reported. The central bank is working on a report elaborating on proposals to limit the use of...
MARKETS
First Showing

First Trailer for Andrea Arnold's Animal Doc 'Cow' About Dairy Cows

"Nearly wordless, yet extremely loud." Mubi has debuted the first trailer for the acclaimed documentary film Cow, following the lives of two cows on a dairy farm in the UK. This originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which is a prestigious place to premiere a film that has no dialogue and is only about animals (and how much they suffer at the hands of humans). It's made by filmmaker Andrea Arnold, best known for her films Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, American Honey. "This film is an endeavour to consider cows. To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way… It's a film about one dairy cow's reality and acknowledging her great service to us. When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her." I was very moved by this film. Its power lies in its transparency, showing every last gritty detail about their sad lives being raised just for milk.
PETS
First Showing

Teaser Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Latest Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

Surprise! Guess who's back with another new film? Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's latest film, titled Bigbug or Big Bug. This first look at the new kooky sci-fi comedy is our first reveal of this film, with no other photos out before this. And they're confirmed - it will be streaming on Netflix in February. Not too long of a wait at all! The film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This is just a quick teaser, but I am already sold. I'm always down for Jeunet films! Take a look.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

European Cinema Breakout Talents of 2021

European film productions and cinemas continued to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. But new movie talents, both in front of and behind the camera, managed to emerge and make a splash despite virus-related production measures and restrictions. Here is THR’s look at some of European cinema’s 2021 breakout talents and their films. Titane’s Agathe Rousselle Titane director Julia Ducournau “discovered” French newcomer Agathe Rousselle on Instagram, casting the intense, androgynous talent to play the non-binary lead Alexia/Adrien in her genre-smashing, Palme d’Or-winning horror thriller. Playing both violently intense and painfully vulnerable, Rousselle lends an emotional core to the wild unbelievable character...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
AFP

Ukraine trains civilians to defend against Russian invasion

In a forested area just outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, mock Russian troops ambush camouflage-clad army reservists. The would-be Ukrainian soldiers, who include architects and researchers in their ranks, return fire with replica Kalashnikovs as imitation smoke grenades explode around them. "I believe that every person in this country should know what to do... if the enemy invades their country," Daniil Larin, a 19-year-old university student, told AFP during a short break from the exercises. Larin was one of about 50 Ukrainian civilians who drove from Kiev to an abandoned Soviet-era asphalt plant on a recent weekend afternoon to train for how to defend their country in the event of a Russian invasion.
MILITARY
IGN

The Northman - Official Trailer

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. Co-written by Sjón, The Northman debuts in US theaters on April 22, 2022, in the UK on March 18, and in Australia on March 17.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy