Young people have been urged to make an “exceptional sacrifice” and rethink their Christmas plans following a spike in cases in the cohort.Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said one in four people aged 16 to 34 who received PCR tests last week received a positive result.He said this was one of the highest rates since the start of the pandemic, and anyone who is unvaccinated or yet to receive their booster represents a “high risk” to those they come into contact with.“This high level of disease in young people represents a high risk to those they come into contact...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO