Omicron, Title 42 Push Migrant Shelters in Tijuana to Their Financial Limits
"U.S. policies are impacting the situation," Kate Clark, Senior Director of Immigration Services at the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, told...www.newsweek.com
"U.S. policies are impacting the situation," Kate Clark, Senior Director of Immigration Services at the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, told...www.newsweek.com
Maybe Mexico should close their southern border and keep them out of Mexico? Let them not pass through Mexico, but I guess that would be the sane thing to do...
send everyone of them back where they came from we don't want them here trashie axxes we don't want you here enough is enough go home stay away we don't want you here
They really need to go to a different country than the USA. We are NOT the only Country in the world! If you can raise 7000.00 plus to travel here, you can buy a business and a house in Mexico or other country on the way out of your Country. Better yet work on making YOUR Country a better place.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 35