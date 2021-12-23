Second Trailer for 'Uncharted' Video Game Movie Starring Tom Holland

Watch the newest Uncharted movie trailer. Fortune favors the bold. Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother. The movie stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. The screenplay is by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It is produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad. Executive producers are Ruben Fleischer, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Tom Holland, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, arrives in theaters on February 18, 2022. #IGN #Movies #Uncharted.
Comments / 0