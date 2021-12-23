ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the Islanders Fans Santa Fight

18 years ago, man I'm old, one of the funniest things happened in New York Islanders history. The Islanders were doing a promotion where they let people dress up like Santa and if you did, you had the chance to go on the ice during one of the intermissions....

