San Francisco Proclamation Says More Died From Drug Overdose in 2020 Than From COVID
Mayor London Breed released the proclamation declaring a local emergency for drug overdoses in the city's Tenderloin...www.newsweek.com
Mayor London Breed released the proclamation declaring a local emergency for drug overdoses in the city's Tenderloin...www.newsweek.com
Not including all the screening for cancer and heart disease!!!! This was the most deadly decision in American history. Democrats should all be in prison for 1 degree man slaughter
Whoo! London, you got a little chunky sitting behind that desk all during this covid non crisis haven't you. Mm mm. Not good for your ticker. If you have one. Which Is highly doubtful...
Who's fault? The city and county of San Francisco! #safeinjectionsite # promotedruguse #City'sfault.
Comments / 12