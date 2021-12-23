ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Proclamation Says More Died From Drug Overdose in 2020 Than From COVID

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Mayor London Breed released the proclamation declaring a local emergency for drug overdoses in the city's Tenderloin...

Comments / 12

49 state of mind
3d ago

Not including all the screening for cancer and heart disease!!!! This was the most deadly decision in American history. Democrats should all be in prison for 1 degree man slaughter

Reply
26
GOD'S GURL
3d ago

Whoo! London, you got a little chunky sitting behind that desk all during this covid non crisis haven't you. Mm mm. Not good for your ticker. If you have one. Which Is highly doubtful...

Reply(1)
10
nick pat
3d ago

Who's fault? The city and county of San Francisco! #safeinjectionsite # promotedruguse #City'sfault.

Reply
11
 

Newsweek

