ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Virtual Guns in Videogames Could Soon Be Worth Real Money

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 3 days ago

Blizzard could allow people to transfer their assets...

games.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
bainbridgereview.com

Miracle Money Magnet Review: Is It Legit? Worth the Money to Buy?

Everything in a person’s life happens for a reason, and sometimes you get to a certain point, where it becomes difficult to manifest anything you want in this world. When you find out what’s stopping you, you will be able to get rid of that and also get closer to achieving your aspirations in life. The word “impossible” will no longer have a place in dictionaries if we know how to unleash our inner power. Everyone who wants to succeed in life, wants to manifest their goals in an appropriate manner, which has made the term “Manifestation” too complex. However, most don’t know that the method by which they carry out the manifestation practice is where most fail.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mercury News

Korescale Reviews: Is This Smart Scale Worth My Money?

Your weight can serve as a pointer to your overall state of health. Your weight can also affect your self-confidence and self-esteem. Being obese can predispose you to different health conditions. Usually, you would have to visit a fitness professional to be able to understand your fitness progress. This can make you lazy then you start slacking. Do you know you now check about 14 health and fitness parameters from the comfort of your home?
WEIGHT LOSS
xda-developers

Walmart’s Virtual Try-on feature might soon be available on Android

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Videogames#Real Money#Use Case#Online Marketplaces#Nft
slashdot.org

Doordash Engineers Made To Do Deliveries

All DoorDash Inc. employees, from software engineers up to the chief executive, will have to perform deliveries or maybe shadow a customer-service agent once a month starting next year — and some of them aren’t happy about it. Some employees are complaining using the anonymous posting app Blind:
INDUSTRY
quintdaily.com

5 real ways to make money for young Indians

India is considered one of the poorest countries on the planet. Nevertheless, the number of really high-income Indians in the country has been growing rapidly lately. Successful Indians live in grand style and demonstrate their fortune to the world by acquiring a large number of profitable real estate, luxury cars, private jets, and snow-white yachts.
ECONOMY
slashdot.org

Amazon's Alexa Stalled With Users as Interest Faded, Documents Show

We don't use ours nearly as much as we used to, and there's a simple reason why: it's annoying. After almost every use of it to answer a question, like: "Alexa, how many teaspoons are in a cup" results in the answer, followed by an ad. It's fucking irritating. I literally just tried this question, and got the answer, followed by "... You know, I was just thinking..." which is the introduction to an ad.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Taylor Daily Press

Phishing messages will be automatically scanned soon | Money

Communications Minister Petra de Satter (Green) wants to be able to put an end to phishing messages before they appear on our smartphones. The new Communications Act, which will be voted on in the House of Representatives today, provides an adapted procedure for this purpose. Telecom operators will soon be able to scan suspicious text messages for possible fraud. For example, cybercriminals who intend to extract banking details via fake websites or emails have less chance of doing so. “In the past, telecom operators had to write word for word to slow down phishing in order to track down suspicious messages,” de Sutter said. “From next year they can do it automatically. Suspicious text messages sent by cybercriminals en masse will then end up on the radar faster and will no longer appear on our mobile phones.”
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

CES Organizers Press on despite Omicron threat

1 reply beneath your current threshold. 2 replies beneath your current threshold. Stupid people are dangerous. Stupid people in peril are a threat. As Slashdot is suppose to be a site about Nerds. Most of us probably worked hard in school, during school we faced adversity of people calling us Nerds, because we focused on academics and skills that would equate to jobs. Wile these other kids, were so focused on being the next sports/rock/actor star, while the chances of them actually succeeding were slim to none. So as they grew up, they didn't prosper as well as they hoped. Then they.
JOBS
slashdot.org

Fisher-Price's Chatter Phone Has a Simple But Problematic Bluetooth Bug

As nostalgia goes, the Fisher-Price Chatter phone doesn’t disappoint. The classic retro kids toy was given a modern revamp for the holiday season with the new release for adults which, unlike the original toy designed for kids, can make and receive calls over Bluetooth using a nearby smartphone. The Chatter — despite a working rotary dial and its trademark wobbly eyes that bob up and down when the wheels turn — is less a phone and more like a novelty Bluetooth speaker with a microphone, which activates when the handset is lifted. The Chatter didn’t spend long on sale; the phone sold out quickly as the waitlists piled up. But security researchers in the U.K. immediately spotted a potential problem. With just the online instruction manual to go on, the researchers feared that a design flaw could allow someone to use the Chatter to eavesdrop.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

‘My wife is really cheap, which I adore’: We have $3M in investments, but I paid the bills while she worked as a teacher. How should we split our expenses in retirement?

My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy