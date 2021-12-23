Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, boasts stone fireplace and cookie oven: Zillow

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and The Grinch were all in town for a stop at Crestview Elementary over the weekend. The ESC’s Learning is Cool After School program coordinator, Amy Gladman, organized Cookies with Santa 2.0 again this year. Children and their families were invited to walk the halls of the building to grab a goodie from the cookie tables, visit with Santa, and partake in activities including a photo session. The holiday event has become a staple to the district with children and families looking forward to the activities each year. Gladman, Program Coordinator, enjoys grabbing a cookie from the cookie table with first grader Rowan Kline. Submitted photo.

