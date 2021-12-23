First Trailer for Andrea Arnold's Animal Doc 'Cow' About Dairy Cows

"O, full of scorpions is my mind…" O Macbeth, you are so doomed. Apple + A24 has revealed a fourth teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen's stylish black & white Shakespeare adaptation arriving in theaters soon - starting on Christmas Day, December 25th this year. Watch the first two teasers for more footage. This already premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and lands on Apple TV+ in January in just a few more weeks. Bruno Delbonnel's cinematography is utterly ravishing. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star as Lord and Lady Macbeth in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, & wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. But that is not his ultimate fate. The cast includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. I quite like these teasers as promotion, rather than one full trailer.
