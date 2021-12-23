ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

First Trailer for Andrea Arnold's Animal Doc 'Cow' About Dairy Cows

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Nearly wordless, yet extremely loud." Mubi has debuted the first trailer for the acclaimed documentary film Cow, following the lives of two cows on a dairy farm in the UK. This originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which is a prestigious place to premiere a film that has no...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Beanie Mania' Doc About the Beanie Babies Hype

"Things got out of control." HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for Beanie Mania, a documentary about the Beanie Babies craze of the 90s. Everyone remembers Beanie Babies, right? Right?!?! I definitely do! I admit I had some of them growing up. From Director Yemisi Brookes is a documentary about Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys on everyone’s minds (and shelves) in the late 90s. Beanie Mania is an illuminating and entertaining exploration of how a children’s toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed. I'm glad they identify this as greed, because looking back on it, that's definitely what it was - creating a bunch of hype just to sell more useless toys. Even if they meant something to us at the time, do they mean anything now? I'm glad to see docs asking these kind of questions. And this is a good trailer - I'm hooked. Fatboy Slim's "The Rockafeller Skank" is the perfect song choice for this wild 90s story.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced, shocking the industry and admirers who hailed him on Monday as a creative force. Vallee took on compelling projects in multiple genres, from his work on "Dallas Buyers Club," an unflinching look at the AIDS crisis, to the small-screen HBO adaptation of "Big Little Lies," and was widely acknowledged as an exceptional talent. "Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it," his publicists Hive Communication Collective wrote late Sunday on Instagram. Offering condolences to the director's friends and family on behalf of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Vallee's "passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched -- so too was his talent."
MOVIES
lwlies.com

The bovine life cycle makes for high drama in the first Cow trailer

Andrea Arnold has already released short films titled Dog and Wasp, both of which turned out to focus on the hardships faced by ordinary humans, their animal namesakes being little more than metaphor. Not so with her latest project and first documentary, the upcoming Cow, the brand new trailer for which we’re delighted to exclusively share with you below.
MOVIES
First Showing

One Deadly Night in Thriller 'Confession' Trailer with Colm Meaney

"It's too late for me… I'm already dead." Uncork'd Ent. has revealed the trailer for a UK action thriller titled Confession, from filmmaker David Beton. This one is arriving in theaters + on VOD in the US starting in January, despite not picking up any buzz before this debut. One church, one priest, a wounded man and his loaded gun. An intense thriller that plays out in real time during one night where a vengeful confession must take place. Starring Stephen Moyer & Colm Meaney, with Clare-Hope Ashitey, Kris Johnson, and Sadie Jean Shirley. "Confession is a very suspenseful, thrilling ride with terrific performances from two always-dependable performers, Moyer and Meaney." This looks like an engaging battle of wits, as the three people inside this church confront and accuse each other back & forth to the end. It might be worth a watch.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Arnold
First Showing

Official Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Far From the Tree' Short Film

Disney Animation has unveiled a trailer for the short film Far From the Tree, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this week. You might've already seen this short if you went to see Encanto in the cinema, as it played in front of showings of that Disney Animation movie when it opened last month. In Far From the Tree, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. They will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart. There's no voice cast, as this one doesn't have any voices anyway, just a couple of cute raccoons that go on an adventure around the Pacific Northwest. It's made by Natalie Nourigat, who also made Exchange Student in Disney's "Short Circuit" series. Meet the two raccoons below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Reopening Night' Doc About NYC's Public Theater

"We're bringing New York back to the theater!" HBO has released this official trailer for a documentary called Reopening Night, about the return of one of New York City's most beloved theater companies. We missed this trailer when it first dropped, but happy to still feature it anyway. The film follows the cast, crew and staff of the world-famous Public Theater and their obstacles & conversations as they prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Merry Wives" in Central Park this past summer. They face a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage in the midst of an ongoing pandemic by staging a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play that celebrates Black joy and artistry. This doc goes hand-in-hand with the other doc from this year about the re-opening of Broadway after the pandemic, called On Broadway. I wish I could've gone to this show! Always love a good behind-the-scenes look. "Welcome back to Shakespeare in the Park!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

4K Re-Release of Algerian Drama 'The Olive Trees of Justice' Trailer

"The grapes must be ripe by now with this heat." Kino Lorber has unveiled a new official trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the classic 1962 film The Olive Trees of Justice, originally known as Les oliviers de la justice in French. The first and only narrative feature by American documentarian James Blue holds the dual distinction of being the only French film to have been shot during the Algerian War and having been the inaugural winner of the Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1962. A man returns to his native Algeria to visit his dying father there, at a time when the French colonial hold on that country is coming to its end. "His memories of boyhood on his father's farm are told in flashbacks with a lush serenity that contrasts to the teeming, tank-filled streets of contemporary Algiers." It plays like a documentary, made up of non-professional actors, including author Jean Pelegri who wrote the autobiographical novel from which the film is based. The film was restored from an original print last year, and it's opening in January starting at the Metrograph in NYC with an expansion soon after. Have a look at the pristine footage below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Charli XCX: Alone Together' Doc About the Singer

"It's just you, alone, with your issues." Greenwich Ent. has revealed a trailer for music documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, which originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This was made by the English singer known as "Charlie XCX" (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison), after she went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic in 2020. "Charli XCX, a pop star in quarantine embarks on a whirlwind journey making an album in 40 days that tests her creative and emotional limits and unites a global community of vulnerable LGBTQ+ fans." It follows the 5 week process of making the album 'how i’m feeling now'. From one review: "All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music's healing power… 'We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.' Alone, then, but also together." A good message to share. Not sure if this will be exciting for anyone that isn't already a Charli fan, but it's worth a look anyway.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Cows#Cannes Film Festival#Cow#Dairy Farm#First Trailer#American#Honey#Uk Irish
First Showing

Watch: Sleepy Skunk's 2021 Movie Trailer Mashup Recap of the Year

"Are you planning to stop me all by yourself?" Let's take a look back! It's time for an engaging look back at all the movies from 2021. Our longtime friend the "Sleepy Skunk" has debuted his annual end-of-the-year recap video - the 2021 Movie Trailer Mashup - utilizing footage from every major movie trailer released throughout 2021 edited together to make you smile. Louis, who makes this mashup every year, puts a lot of time and effort into making sure it's just right. I'm always delighted to see clips from so many foreign films and indies and all the movies that have been forgotten, because they're still 2021 movies no matter what and there's always more to discover. And this 2021 recap rocks out with that Fatboy Slim track finale. Dive on in.
MOVIES
First Showing

Teaser Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Latest Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

Surprise! Guess who's back with another new film? Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's latest film, titled Bigbug or Big Bug. This first look at the new kooky sci-fi comedy is our first reveal of this film, with no other photos out before this. And they're confirmed - it will be streaming on Netflix in February. Not too long of a wait at all! The film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This is just a quick teaser, but I am already sold. I'm always down for Jeunet films! Take a look.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: 'The Battle of San Romano' Painting Animated as a Short Film

Experience this epic battle like never before! Swiss animation filmmaker Georges Schwizgebel originally premiered this animation project back in 2017, but it's finally online to watch thanks to Vimeo. The Battle of San Romano is a short film taking a classic painting, the famous 15th century triptych "The Battle of San Romano" by Italian Renaissance painter Paolo Uccello, and animating it using a unique paint-on-glass technique. It's all done by hand. "The movement begins at the top left-hand corner of the painting and ends in the same piece, which allows me to restart the spiral. At the beginning, I'm looking for how square 1 will turn into square 2, into a total of 36 different segments." Schwizgebel has made 20 other films before this with the same technique, and has picked up many awards over the years. It reminds me of these stunning hand-painted films Loving Vincent & The Peasants. It also gives this painting a whole new life. View below.
MOVIES
Deadline

The BFI’s 10 Biggest Production Awards Of 2021: Jim Broadbent Pic ‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry’ & Carol Morley’s ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’ Top List

Here’s our annual rundown of the 10 largest awards given out by the British Film Institute’s Film Fund across 2021. Backed by National Lottery money, the grants are a key supporter of indie cinema in the UK. This year also saw long-time Film Fund chief Ben Roberts, now BFI CEO, hand over the keys to the fund to new director Mia Bays. Top of the list is The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, an adaptation of Rachel Joyce’s popular novel about a man who embarks on a 450-mile walk across the UK in the belief that his journey will save the life...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Pets
Deadline

‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’: Read The Screenplay For Netflix’s Animated Family Adventure

The generation gap has inspired many an animated movie. From Ariel defying her father to explore dry land to Moana leaving her family’s island, animated movies often appeal to rebellious kids. The Netflix original The Mitchells vs. the Machines understands the gap but offers some hope for harmonious families. Katie Mitchell (voice of Abbi Jacobson) is a film buff who wants to go to film school. Her father, Rick (Danny McBride), doesn’t quite understand her passion and takes the family on one last bonding trip before Katie leaves. The Mitchells picked the right time to go camping, because computers and robots...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
First Showing

'O, Full of Scorpions is My Mind' Teaser for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

"O, full of scorpions is my mind…" O Macbeth, you are so doomed. Apple + A24 has revealed a fourth teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen's stylish black & white Shakespeare adaptation arriving in theaters soon - starting on Christmas Day, December 25th this year. Watch the first two teasers for more footage. This already premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and lands on Apple TV+ in January in just a few more weeks. Bruno Delbonnel's cinematography is utterly ravishing. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star as Lord and Lady Macbeth in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, & wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. But that is not his ultimate fate. The cast includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. I quite like these teasers as promotion, rather than one full trailer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dairy brand apologizes after milk ad depicting women as cows goes sour

Online critics slammed this milk ad campaign as “moo-sogynistic” — and now a major dairy brand is apologizing for its bizarre commercial depicting women morphing into cows. “We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with the milk commercial,” reps for Seoul Dairy Cooperative, South Korea’s leading...
AGRICULTURE
Hot 104.7

Who Knew Cows Could Be Potty-Trained?

As a cat owner for the past several years, I have to admit every time I empty out a litter box, I'm more and more intrigued by the idea of seeing just what it would take to get my two trained to use the toilet to do their 'business'. I've...
ANIMALS
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design – ‘Dune’s’ Overdue Artisan Takes On Former Winners Behind ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

European Cinema Breakout Talents of 2021

European film productions and cinemas continued to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. But new movie talents, both in front of and behind the camera, managed to emerge and make a splash despite virus-related production measures and restrictions. Here is THR’s look at some of European cinema’s 2021 breakout talents and their films. Titane’s Agathe Rousselle Titane director Julia Ducournau “discovered” French newcomer Agathe Rousselle on Instagram, casting the intense, androgynous talent to play the non-binary lead Alexia/Adrien in her genre-smashing, Palme d’Or-winning horror thriller. Playing both violently intense and painfully vulnerable, Rousselle lends an emotional core to the wild unbelievable character...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy