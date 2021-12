The latest installation into the popular survival horror franchise, Five Nights at Freddy's launched last week, and fans are looking to get their hands on it. Unfortunately, for some unlucky players across the console divide, this may be easier said than done. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is only available on a handful of consoles at launch, which has left a portion of players eager to get in on the fun left on the sidelines. Despite releasing on Dec. 16—just in time for the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25—Freddy Fazbear and his crew of 80s-inspired rockstars may not make it off wishlists before the year is over.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO