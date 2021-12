SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials in San Francisco on Tuesday announced that the California Department of Public Health would allow the city to keep its existing mask mandate in place. State health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead California to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15. According to San Francisco officials, the CDPH’s latest release on plans to reestablish the statewide indoor COVID masking mandate due to rising COVID case rates attributed to spread from the Omicron and Delta variants stated that the “CDPH will allow counties...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO