4-year-old recognized as Honorary Marine

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Marine Corps in Champaign and St. Louis have recently come together to show their support for a 4-year-old whose wish is to become a Marine like his father…

4-year-old Gunner Saddler is a tough soldier when it comes to his battle with cancer.

His mother and father are Emily Saddler and Ryan Saddler. Ryan is a Marine so he and Emily have decided to name their youngest boy after Ryan’s position as a Machine Gunner when he was stationed in Iraq. Gunner’s parents have been working with Make-A-Wish Illinois to help their son on his wish journey.

Given Gunner’s current state with his cancer treatment, the planning to his wish is on hold. However, in order to keep the family motivated and feel supported, Make-A-Wish Illinois decided to organize a Make-A-Wish Enhancement event for Gunner.

The idea for this event came from Emily. In November, Emily talked to Make-A-Wish Illinois about contacting the Marine Corps to ask if they can make Gunner an Honorary Marine. Right after that, the non-profit organization has reached out to multiple places and in December, the Marine Corps in Champaign, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri, offered to be a part of this.

On Dec. 18, the Marines surprised the Saddlers with a ceremony held at Emily’s parents’ house in rural McLean. At this ceremony, Gunner was presented with a challenge coin and a certificate to recognize him as a Junior Honorary Marine. A video of many Marines saying hi and congratulating Gunner on his new position in the Marine Corps was also shown at the event.

    Gunner cuts a cake at the ceremony to recognize him as an Honorary Marine.
    Marines give a challenge coin to Gunner Saddler.

“It means the world to us,” said Emily. “This is an extremely difficult time to go through all of this and we’re able to stay strong for Gunner because of the support system that we have around us.”

She added, “Having this event as we’re going into the holiday gives us a tremendous amount of support, knowing that we have so many people rallying behind us.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Nancy Snook
3d ago

I am so proud of those Marines and Gunner. It shows the true colors of our military, no matter which branch one serves in. May Gunner reach his goal and become an active Marine one day. 🪖🪖

WCIA

Winter housing and food resources for Champaign County residents

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials of the City of Urbana just recently released a list of quick references to winter housing and food resources for people living in Champaign County. Families/Children – Emergency Shelter for Families with children: To inquire about the Emergency Shelter for Families (ESF), people can send an email to homeless-services@ccrcp.org or call […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Treasurer returns money to hospital through man’s estate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Treasurer has given $90,000 to a Chicago children’s hospital, the latest gift from one man’s estate. The office of Treasurer Mike Frerichs, a former Champaign state senator, returned the money to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds are from the estate of Army veteran Ernest Ulrich, who died in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Victory over Violence: Drive-by Blessings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Friday in Champaign a local church was out spreading Christmas cheer. They call it “Drive by Blessings” and it’s one way the church is hoping to achieve Victory over Violence. They filled their church bus up with a thousand gifts, then they took to the streets. Driving by and blessing anyone, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

COVID canceling holiday plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christmas 20-21 was supposed to be somewhat normal. “I’m very scared to be flying, to be honest. I’m glad to see everyone looks pretty masked up,” Ashley Clark, a traveler, said. But with the Omicron variant surging across the country, it’s a wrap for many holiday plans. “Right up until Tuesday […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Joy: A town in Illinois or just festive vocabulary?

(Stacker) — Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Cities offering Christmas tree disposal service

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With Christmas over, the Cities of Springfield and Champaign are offering people a chance to dispose of their natural Christmas trees. Crews in both cities will collect unwanted Christmas trees on Jan. 10. In order to be collected, trees have to be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. in Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Christmas light display

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Keith Cameron-Smith has put up a light display his entire adult life.Cameron-Smith said, “It started and it has grown. I tell people that it’s a hobby out of control.”He strives to add something new every year.“This year I added the, what I’m calling starburst,” Cameron-Smith said.He said sometimes people drop off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Some lanes to reopen for holiday traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As usual around the holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is pausing some lane closures to accommodate heavy traffic. However in Champaign County, the eastbound Interstate 74 ramp to southbound Interstate 57 will stay closed with a detour in place. The pause in lane closures is from Friday at 3 p.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Christmas tree to honor lives lost to gun violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Thursday night, people gathered at Crestview Park in Urbana. They unveiled an remembrance tree, honoring and remembering lives lost to gun violence. This time of year can be especially hard for families who have lost loved ones. A lot of families in Champaign-Urbana have lost them at a young age to […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Home announces holiday hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site announced on Thursday its hours of operation for Christmas and New Year’s. The Lincoln Home will be open for tours on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The visitor’s center will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Home and the visitor’s center […]
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

UPDATED: Locals to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

Update 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Georgetown Ridge Farm High School told us it will also have representation in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Band Director Paige Smith said she and her father, a retired band director, will be marching in a group called the Band Director Marching Band. Smith, who will be playing the saxophone, described […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois unemployment decreases, national unemployment holds steady

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Even though the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., unemployment statistics in Champaign-Urbana, the state and the country as a whole are either decreasing or holding steady Illinois’ unemployment rate improved for the eighth month in a row, falling to 4.5%. Champaign-Urbana’s unemployment rate is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

