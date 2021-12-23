ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gathering with family this Christmas? Here’s how to prevent the spread of COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqWOZ_0dUrPiQ800

Concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to swell just two days before Christmas. Many are concerned about bringing sickness home for the holidays.

“I’m very excited families will be celebrating together. It’s important for not only children but for adults and elderly,” says Dr. Sharon Nachman, of the Stony Brook University Infectious Disease Department.

But Nachman says that families should gather safely and not take any chances.

“If you’re not feeling well, don’t come to family gatherings. Sniffles, cough – it’s not the time to say, ‘It’s nothing, I’ll come to the party,’” Nachman says.

RELATED: New Jersey reports record-high number of COVID-19 cases in one day

“This makes it super easy. A little time in line, in the cold is worth it to find out if it’s safe to gather with family,” says Ailene McGuire, of Hoboken.

Testing is one way to ease concerns. But it is tough to get a COVID-19 test in New Jersey right now. There was a very long line for testing in Hoboken on Thursday. Most were there for a pre-holiday test, just in case.

LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 developments in New Jersey

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

“We are traveling for Christmas, and I just wanted to get tested quick before we do that with the family,” says Brandon McKeowan, of Hoboken.

Even if the tests are negative and even if everyone in the family feels OK, experts say that one can’t play it too safe when it comes to Omicron.

Those gatherings in groups should consider keeping masks on in the house when company is over. When eating or drinking, people should be spaced out or even sitting at separate tables. Also consider keeping doors and windows open.

“Air circulation in a room is really important. A room that has all the windows and doors closed – much easier to spread virus. So, if you can keep the windows open, keep a door open, that’s really going to help protect,” Nachman says.

Nachman and others in the medical community say that the best protection is still to get vaccinated and get the booster shot when eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

COVID surge keeps congregations out of church on Christmas Day

St. Agnus Cathedral in Rockville Centre is seeing fewer parishioners coming for in-person Mass due to COVID-19. Kathy Molloy says of the Mass, "Beautiful, but it's upsetting that there's so many less people in there but I understand people are hesitant." For those who were unable or hesitant to attend...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Covid#Omicron
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

If You’re Not Cancelling Christmas, Do This to Stay Safe

Omicron currently accounts for almost three-quarters of all new COVID cases in the U.S., an approximately six-fold increase in its share of new infections in just a week. Experts are now confident that Omicron will be the cause of a new COVID surge. The new variant is extremely transmissible — possibly the fastest-spreading modern-day virus ever. It also seems partially capable of evading vaccine- and infection-induced immunity.
Slate

It’s Time to Stop Giving Gifts to Adults

One Christmas, years ago, my mother opened a delicate, clear bottle inscribed with tiny blue letters, sprayed it on her wrist, dramatically inhaled, raved about the refreshing scent, and thanked my cousin’s husband for the new perfume. He sheepishly clarified that it was actually cleaning solution for glasses. (He was an optometrist, so the gift kind of made sense—but not really.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

My family Christmas has got a lot better since we stopped giving presents

There is no greater gift than never again having to walk into an overheated, Wham-blasting shopping centre full of animatronic reindeer and the smell of damp hair, to spend £20 on a pot plant that nobody has asked for nor, in all probability, wants. To never again hear Noddy Holder shouting across the shop floor as you dither between shaving soap and another brown leather wallet. To never again try to bring four rolls of non-recyclable wrapping paper home on the packed bus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

How to deal with anti-vaxxers at Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s generally a time for Christians to celebrate the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. But last year due to the pandemic, larger gatherings, such as parties, weren’t recommended because of the risk of infection. While there are still variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

News 12

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy