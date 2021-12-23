Frederick County, Md. COVID-19 update

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health experienced a system crash, making it hard for counties to keep track of COVID-19 data.

The Frederick County Health Department was unable to confirm the number of new cases or deaths due to COVID.

On December 20, 2021, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) resumed reporting state-level COVID-19 cases. MDH continues to work to reinstate the full COVID-19 dataset and will resume reporting more surveillance information—including deaths and numbers by jurisdiction—as soon as possible. Frederick County Health Department officials

However, county-level data for cases, deaths, and rates are not available at this time.

Although there is limited data, Frederick County Health Department was able to confirm, as of 12.21.2021, Frederick Health Hospital reported 71 COVID-19 patients, with 60 in acute care, and eleven in the ICU.

According to the FCHD, Frederick County community transmission remains high

State-wide data has been confirmed. Officials stated the following:

Confirmed Cases – 12.22.21 – 24 hour change: 4,072

Testing Percentage Positive – 12.22.21: 12.15%

Currently Hospitalized – 12.22.21: 1,465 (24 hour increase: 73)

