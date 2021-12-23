ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The economics of indie music streaming

By Emily Fox
marketplace.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be hard to make money in the streaming economy, but some musicians and playlist curators are making it work — despite the fact that musicians say Spotify and other streaming services pay them just a fraction of a penny per song streamed. Seattle musician Mark Diamond...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Here Are Country Music’s Top 10 Streaming Songs of 2021

Just five country artists held the Top 10 spots on Billboard's list of most-streamed country songs in 2021, with all but one of those artists landing multiple songs on the list. They were an assembly of country radio's usual suspects, with one surprise wildcard thrown in, as well as one artist who had massive streaming success despite being benched by country radio early in the year.
MUSIC
Complex

SZA’s ‘I Hate U’ Sets Apple Music R&B Streaming Record

SZA is closing out 2021 on a strong note. According to Billboard, the singer’s newly released “I Hate U” track has set a record on Apple Music, becoming its most-streamed R&B song by a female artist within its first week. The track originally dropped via SoundCloud during the summer, but received a second wind after it went viral on TikTok. The surge in popularity prompted SZA and her team to officially drop “I Hate U” on streaming services.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

LCD Soundsystem Announce Special Holiday Stream On Amazon Music

In the spirit of the Christmas season, Amazon Music recently announced The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, a virtual event streaming on Dec. 22. The special is directed by comedian, actor and writer Eric Warenheim, who will star in the special alongside big names such as Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko and Aparna Nancherla. The actors will portray the band in a ‘90s-style sitcom titled All My Friends, named after the band’s 2007 song.
MUSIC
WISH-TV

Viral acapella group T.3 performs The Sound of Music on Indy Style

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fresh off their national debut on America’s Got Talent, acapella group T.3 performed The Sound of Music today on Indy Style!. Members Jim Hogan, Liam Fennecken and Brendan Jacob Smith have spent about a month in Indianapolis seeing the sights and preparing for the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#Indie Music
TechRadar

MusicMatch makes it easy to share music between streaming services

If you've ever felt frustrated trying to open a shared link from a music streaming service you don't use, you're not alone. But sharing the next best Holly Humberstone song doesn't have to be difficult. A new app, launching today (December 12), is making it easier than ever to share and play your favorite tracks.
CELL PHONES
Billboard

How TikTok Helped These Indie-Rock Hits Soar On Streaming This Year

Since its impact on music and pop culture first became undeniable at the end of the 2010s, TikTok has created and resurrected hits from nearly all genres. Still, 2021 marked a new frontier for the platform as older indie- and alt-rock songs — most of which never approached “hit” status in their original lifetimes — entered Billboard’s streaming charts after becoming ubiquitous on the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wmot.org

The Year: Streaming And Strategy For The Modern Indie Artist

For much of the last twenty years, if you asked a music industry insider about their business, they’d roll their eyes and throw up their hands and say something to the effect of: everything changes every twenty minutes! While that’s an exaggeration, it’s easy to see how one could feel that way. The digital revolution obliterated the business we knew, transforming it from one based on physical album unit sales with some touring income into a tour-or-perish revenue model, while albums became loss leader content. But it’s a better business now than five years ago. The mistake today would be to not appreciate how things have actually stabilized to a significant degree and how streaming music has become a viable source of income for tens of thousands of artists. But indie writers and bands have to play their hand carefully, say the two Nashville consultants interviewed here for a year-end wrap.
NASHVILLE, TN
cpr.org

Indie 102.3 staff’s favorite music videos of 2021

Do you ever go down a music hole for hours and hours, discovering new tunes and artists, finding the most insane storylines, or seeing how your favorite artists turned their tunes into a short film? Then this is for you! A few of the Indie Staff have put together some of their must-see music videos to come out in 2021. We watched hours of videos, spanning genres and narrowed it down to just a handful of really memorable ones. Watch visuals from our talented Local 303 alums, learn some choreography, and be prepared to be entertained.
THEATER & DANCE
Music
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 20 December 2021

The weekly report from MRC doesn’t usually come in until Monday evening. This week, however, the music industry got its numbers early. Now let’s compare last week to the week previous. Total album sales, +1.8%. CD sales, +7.2%. Digital albums, -10.3%. Digital tracks, -0.2%. Vinyl LPs, +3.9%. On-demand...
MUSIC
techweez.com

Safaricom Takes Another Shot At Music Streaming With BAZE Music At KES 200 Per Month

A couple of months ago, Safaricom launched BAZE. It is a video-on-demand platform, which the carrier said had been in development for more than two years. According to the telco, BAZE’s goal is ‘to delight our customers by availing a carefully curated collection of video content across their favourite genres. BAZE will place the entertainment Kenyans want at their fingertips, giving users freedom, choice, and control over the content they consume.’
CELL PHONES
mixmag.net

You can now stream the Cover Mix from Fred again.. on Apple Music

You can now listen to last month's Mixmag Cover Mix from Fred again.. on Apple Music. Named "Mixmag: The Cover Mix (DJ Mix)" the cover star’s mix includes a range of tracks including his latest work to live productions and covers. The mix will be seen across the streaming...
MUSIC
Vulture

How to Give Spotify, Apple, and Other Music-Streaming Services As Gifts

If you’re looking to gift your loved ones something they’ll actually use, a subscription to a streaming music service is a surefire winner. While most offer the same thing — access to tons of songs on demand — many come with unique features and exclusive content to entice discerning listeners. A few offer something totally different, whether it’s a library that caters to a specific audience or an experience with curation you can’t get anywhere else. If you’re having trouble figuring out what the right service is for the music lover in your life — or even for yourself, if you’re paralyzed by the breadth of choices — here’s what each one offers, so you can make holiday shopping as stress-free and tune-filled as possible.
ELECTRONICS
mensjournal.com

Get $80 Off Nugs.net Live Music Streaming for the Whole Year

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. There is nothing like going to a...
INTERNET
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Roddy Ricch, FKA Twigs & The Weeknd and More

Check out the must-hear releases of the week. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Roddy Ricch...
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Music-Inspired Latin Series & Documentaries to Stream Before the Year Ends

With the holiday season in full swing, typically we can squeeze in some time to unwind and binge some of our favorite series. If you’re looking to catch up on Latin music-inspired series and/or documentaries that premiered this year, Billboard has compiled a list of 10 titles that you can stream before 2021 ends.
TV & VIDEOS
thefastmode.com

Safaricom Expands Its Digital Content Platform to Include Music Streaming

Safaricom has announced the expansion of its Baze platform to include music, enabling its customers to enjoy a mobile-first, ad-free, music streaming experience from as little as KES 10 per day. As a way of promoting and supporting Kenyan talent, Baze Music will feature a vast collection of local music...
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC

