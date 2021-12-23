The economics of indie music streaming

For much of the last twenty years, if you asked a music industry insider about their business, they’d roll their eyes and throw up their hands and say something to the effect of: everything changes every twenty minutes! While that’s an exaggeration, it’s easy to see how one could feel that way. The digital revolution obliterated the business we knew, transforming it from one based on physical album unit sales with some touring income into a tour-or-perish revenue model, while albums became loss leader content. But it’s a better business now than five years ago. The mistake today would be to not appreciate how things have actually stabilized to a significant degree and how streaming music has become a viable source of income for tens of thousands of artists. But indie writers and bands have to play their hand carefully, say the two Nashville consultants interviewed here for a year-end wrap.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO