The Chicago Bears have wound up on the wrong end of a lot of taunting flags this season, and Akiem Hicks has had enough of it. After the Bears essentially clinched a win Sunday by stopping the Seattle Seahawks on fourth down late in the fourth quarter, Chicago linebacker Bruce Irvin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Irvin was flagged for apparently saying something in the direction of the Seattle sideline. The flag didn’t cost the Bears, as it happened after the fourth-down play was over.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO