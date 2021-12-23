ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Watch: Video shows semis colliding, bursting into flames in Wisconsin pile-up

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGhM0_0dUrO0Xe00

Above video courtesy Gregory Morozov

OSSEO, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a large stretch of a Wisconsin interstate Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions from the morning’s freezing rain along Interstate 94 on the state’s western side could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pile-up but the State Patrol says the number was closer to 40.

One man was able to capture footage, seen in the video player above, seconds before a semi-truck appears to collide with a vehicle causing a burst of flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZE3a_0dUrO0Xe00
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBnDT_0dUrO0Xe00
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsqZh_0dUrO0Xe00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un5Vx_0dUrO0Xe00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5pU0_0dUrO0Xe00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)

Videos circulating on social media show multiple semi-trailers that have crashed or are in the ditch, as well as a vehicle on fire.

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton, about 130 miles west of Minneapolis, and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. No fatalities have been reported and all other reported injuries appear non-life-threatening, according to the State Patrol. As of Thursday evening, a stretch of roughly 30 miles of I-94 remains closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

