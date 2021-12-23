ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

South Boston man arrested in connection with Lynchburg bank robbery from October

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

(WFXR) — More than two months after a bank robbery in Lynchburg, authorities from central and Southside Virginia worked together to charge and arrest a man in connection with the incident.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office , at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 14, a male entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 21513 Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, demanded money, and took an unknown amount of money.

PREVIOUS: Campbell County authorities release image of man wanted in connection with Wells Fargo bank robbery

Campbell County investigators reportedly worked with members of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Boston Police Department to develop a suspect in the case.

Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, authorities say they obtained and served a search warrant at a home in South Boston.

Officials say evidence seized at this location linked 26-year-old Ryan McKinney of South Boston, to the robbery.

As a result, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says McKinney was charged with one count of robbery and brought to the Halifax County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a secure bond.

However, as of Thursday, Dec. 23, officials say more charges are expected in connection with this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call Investigator J.M. Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

VDH reports 6,473 new COVID cases in Thursday update, marking 4th highest case spike of the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 6,473 new coronavirus cases — which marks the largest single-day increase in cases since Jan. 18, as well as the fourth highest case spike of the entire pandemic — and 33 new virus-related deaths on Thursday. This brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,040,580 confirmed […]
Former Danville bank teller pleads guilty to embezzling $600K, other crimes

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A Danville man pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from his conduct in Virginia and North Carolina involving embezzling $600,000 from a Danville Credit Union. He was later arrested for the incident in Durham, North Carolina. On Monday, Jorge Omar Navarro, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court in North Carolina to […]
VDH reports largest COVID case spike since mid-September with 4,437 new cases, 75 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 4,437 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day case spike since Sept. 10 — and 38 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,028,135 confirmed and probable cases and 15,174 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health […]
Virginia authorities working to reduce holiday-related impaired driving with 'Checkpoint Strikeforce' campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s public education campaign and enforcement effort is underway as Gov. Ralph Northam joins other officials and law enforcement officers to deter drunk driving during the holiday season. According to a statement released by Northam’s office on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the “Checkpoint Strikeforce” campaign combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to […]
VDH reports 10,308 new COVID cases while total hospitalizations drop by 103 between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 10,308 new coronavirus cases and 53 new virus-related deaths between Friday and Monday, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,023,698 confirmed and probable cases and 15,136 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 749,459 cases and 12,694 deaths are related […]
