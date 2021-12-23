South Boston man arrested in connection with Lynchburg bank robbery from October

(WFXR) — More than two months after a bank robbery in Lynchburg, authorities from central and Southside Virginia worked together to charge and arrest a man in connection with the incident.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office , at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 14, a male entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 21513 Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, demanded money, and took an unknown amount of money.

Campbell County investigators reportedly worked with members of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Boston Police Department to develop a suspect in the case.

Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, authorities say they obtained and served a search warrant at a home in South Boston.

Officials say evidence seized at this location linked 26-year-old Ryan McKinney of South Boston, to the robbery.

As a result, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says McKinney was charged with one count of robbery and brought to the Halifax County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a secure bond.

However, as of Thursday, Dec. 23, officials say more charges are expected in connection with this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call Investigator J.M. Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

