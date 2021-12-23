ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Snafus and Wild Moments Over the Years: Mispronunciations, Controversial Puzzle Rules and More

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgUPA_0dUrNoMO00
Vanna White and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune.' ABC/Eric McCandless

Everybody makes mistakes. Wheel of Fortune has entertained countless viewers since it originally premiered in 1975 — but with time also comes error.

Since its inception, the game show has featured contestants who solve word puzzles in order to win cash and other prizes. Pat Sajak has hosted the show since 1981, earning 19 Daytime Emmy nominates and three wins. Vanna White has also remained an iconic presence on the show after joining as a hostess in 1982.

While most of the series’ hiccups occurred with contestants over the years, Sajak once shocked viewers when he accidentally solved a puzzle on air. During an April 2021 segment of the show, the host commented on the board, which read, “_ _ _ T E _ R A N _ L _ .”

The TV personality said “quite frankly,” which was part of the correct answer, but the contestant didn’t notice the hint at the time and solved the puzzle on their own. After the episode, the longtime host told White that he realized his mistake “right after I said it.”

He continued: “I wonder how many people at home caught it. There weren’t many letters up there and I said, ‘I’d rather be here than there, quite frankly’ — which was the puzzle. But it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they’re not paying any attention to me.”

The dynamic duo didn’t think the clue was too obvious for the contestant, but Sajak still joked, “It’s funny what your … mouth will say that your brain says, ‘You shouldn’t do that.'”

That same year, Sajak goofed up when he opened a grand prize envelope before the participant had actually spun the wheel, adding, “Oh, I already looked at it. I’m not sure why I did that. I know what she’s playing for and you don’t!”

At the time, White pointed out that the Illinois native had never made such an error during his time on the show. He responded, “There’s a first time for every mistake. Even I’m not perfect. I know that’s shocking news.”

The game show made headlines again in December 2021 when a player lost out on on Audi car due to what fans considered a technicality.

Charlene Rubush had already earned $16,500 before she moved on to compete in the bonus round. During the “What Are You Doing?” puzzle, Rubush guessed “Choosing the right card,” later changing her answer to “Choosing the right … word” right before the buzzer.

Sajak explained that she lost out on her final prize because she hesitated to complete her thought, even though she guessed the correct phrase.

“You know, this one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous,” he said at the time. “We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

After the moment sparked major backlash online, Audi used their official social media account to let fans know that they would be willing to right the wrong, tweeting, “You’re a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let’s get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3.”

Scroll down to see some of the biggest mistakes on Wheel of Fortune over the years:

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Hysterical Rule Change ‘Due To Supply Chain Issues’

It’s certainly the season of spending for many people as the holidays approach. And, shoppers around the nation know that some things are in high demand – while also finding many things are in short supply. Now, Wheel of Fortune’s longtime host, Pat Sajak has taken to Twitter to announce a hilarious ‘rule change’ to the long-running game show, joking about limits on the one thing the Wheel showrunners are not giving away: vowels.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Rage on Twitter About the Show's Future After Hearing the Latest News

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
AOL Corp

Vanna White's unconventional method of training Maggie Sajak to do her job

Back in November of 2019, Pat Sajak was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine. The long-time host of Wheel of Fortune made it through the surgery and has recovered just fine. But, as they say, the show must go on, and go on it did with Pat's TV partner, Vanna White, stepping in to host the show. With Vanna as host, somebody had to turn the letters, and who better to step into that role than Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak?
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
E! News

Such Good Fortune! Pat Sajak’s Daughter Reveals a Special Turning Moment With Vanna White

Watch: Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts. Vanna White can add role model to her résumé. Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie revealed on Yahoo! Entertainment that the Wheel of Fortune co-host once took a very special turn at giving her advice. Back in 2019, Pat unexpectedly fell ill with a blocked intestine and had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Wheel Of Fortune#Mispronunciations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy